Athletic Association extends suspension

The spring athletic season was put on pause two weeks ago when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association elected to suspend the high school basketball championships as well as all spring sports effective March 13. Now, with the governor announcing that all school systems will remain shut down until May 15, the association was forced to follow suit.

On Monday, the NCHSAA released the following statement:

“In response to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order closing all North Carolina public schools through May 15th, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Que Tucker released the following statement:

‘Having heard the updated information relative to schools remaining closed until the middle of May, NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Governor Cooper, other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time. Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.

While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve.’”

With the extension, senior student-athletes continue to face a large deal of uncertainy regarding their final year of athletic competition. While the health and safety of students is of top priority, the excitement of their senior seasons is currently being marred by amidst unprecedented times. The Sampson Independent will continue to spotlight seniors from across the county.

May 18 new date for possible return to Spring Sports

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

