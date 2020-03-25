New pro joins Lakewood C.C.

Lakewood Country Club’s new golf pro Meghan Holbrooks out on the course. -

With the current COVID-19 crisis paralyzing every part of society, golf is just about the only sport where you can maintain the new normal of “social distancing.” Meghan Holbrooks, Lakewood Country Club’s recently hired golf pro, is loving her new job, even amid all the uncertainty.

Holbrooks, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, played college golf at Pfeiffer University, where she racked up quite the resume. She was a member of the 2018 USA South Conference championship team and was also named to the University’s Dean’s List the same year.

“Golf is never the same — it’s a challenging sport, for sure,” Holbrooks remarked on what is the best part about competing. “The challenges associated with the game and the people you meet make golf a sport unlike any other. When you play baseball, softball, or any other sport really, you kind of know what to expect, but with golf it is totally different.”

Holbrooks knew later on during her college career that pursuing a career in golf was for her. “During my senior year as I was training the underclassmen and seeing the ‘A-ha’ moment when they got something was truly rewarding for them and me.”

“Winning the trophies in college are just objects, but really impacting someone’s life is so much more important,” continued Holbrooks. Her new job at Lakewood is aided by her love for the game. “The fellowship and relaxation that comes with it is unparalleled. There’s nothing like going out on the golf course after a long day.”

Taking over the reins of the pro shop, the collegiate champion has a vision for the golf course she now manages. “I’m very excited for what the future holds here at Lakewood County Club. Towards the summer, we are looking to institute a junior golf membership. Implementing junior programs will allow the game to grow and expand.”

Another priority for Holbrooks is expanding the women’s game. “Providing women leagues, camps, or outings is important,” she said.

The leadership of Lakewood Country Club is very enthusiastic with Holbrooks and her vision. A statement provided by the Board of Directors confirms that sentiment.

“We are very excited to have Meghan as our club pro,” the board said in the statement. “Her collegiate golf resume includes being the women’s conference champion for Conference Carolina and multiple all conference awards. Meghan is also the first female club pro in our history and in any of the area clubs. She is going to bring a new level of enthusiasm for women’s golf and junior golf.”

Noting how she wouldn’t have gotten to this point in her career path without some help, Holbrooks was grateful to those who paved the way. “I definitely want to thank my parents who support me, as well as both my high school and college coaches who helped me become a better golfer,” she concluded.

Holbrooks becomes first female pro in area’s history

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

