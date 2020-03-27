Senior Spotlight: Drew Matthews

Drew Matthews poses after a Midway Raiders football win at James Kenan. - Drew Matthews poses with a nice catch during a day of fishing. - Drew Matthews and his Midway Raiders football team takes the field for a football game. - Drew Matthews, along with parents Beth and Steve Matthews, and older brother, Cole Matthews. - - Drew Matthews stands in at the plate for an at-bat. - -

Midway High School Senior Drew Matthews knows adversity. Already facing an ACL injury during football, Matthews was attempting to finish out the year playing baseball before COVID-19 forced the suspension of the Spring Sports season. Now, he, along with many other seniors, is forced to hope that the season can be completed.

“It’s really sad that my senior year of baseball may end this way,” Matthews said. I really hope that the NCHSAA thinks about us seniors and possibly considers moving the season back for us. I felt like we had a really good team this year that could give anyone in 2A Baseball a run for their money.”

Indeed, Midway seemed to be turning the corner. After a stunning loss in their season opener – an 11-0 shutout loss from Rosewood – the Raiders answered back with two solid wins: one against East Bladen and the other a game of revenge against Rosewood.

Midway head coach Cory Barnes shared almost the exact sentiments as Matthews did in terms of the decision to suspend games.

“it’s a tough pill to swallow for senior athletes. I can’t imagine going into my last season and having games taken away. I feel for them. I am hoping for their sake that we get the okay by the state to play ball,” he said. “If this virus lingers and we lose the season it will be one of the most disappointing times in high school sports that I’ve seen. Especially for our seniors.”

Athletics, though, isn’t the only aspect of daily life that is experiencing disruption. Schools are cancelled which is forcing students to have to learn at home. At the same time, social interaction is taking a hit while “social distancing” becomes the new norm. Matthews, however, says he’s fine with that. He’s most interested in getting back on the field.

“The school part for me isn’t as big of a deal; I can do all my work at home and be fine with it. I’m really just worried about getting back on the field and playing again,” Matthews stated. “I would also like to know that some of our senior events will still happen.”

School work and athletics isn’t exactly taking a back seat while he is out. Matthews added that he’s taking advantage of the situation to learn new things, as well as catch up on some recreational activities he enjoys.

“I’m starting to work some with a landscaping company and I’ve been doing a lot of fishing which is something I usually don’t get to do a lot of this time of year.”

During his time at Midway, Matthews has compiled quite a resume, further adding to the story he can look back and tell years from now. Some accomplishments he has achieved include the American History II Award, Top Ten GPA – Freshman Year, Academic All-Star, National Career & Technical Honor Society, and NCHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Barnes, who has coached Matthews in both football and baseball, described his senior athlete as willing team player.

“He’s a good kid,” Barnes stated. “Glue guy. Good baseball player. He was willing to play his last year of baseball on a torn ACL that happened during football season and was always willing to do what he could to help the team.”

Throughout many of the Raiders athletic events, Matthews is a voice that stands out among the crowd. Whether he was playing the game or spectating, he routinely was hollering for his team while also having a little fun with the opponent. Matthews added that there are all kinds of memories he has made at Midway High School, but the games are where some of his best fall.

“Talking junk to the other teams at basketball games has been some of my fondest memories,” he said. “And just being out there with the boys every day trying to get better. At the end of the day we all have the same goal in mind and we know what we gotta do to get there and I really enjoy that whole process.”

Looking ahead to what life may look like after high school, Matthews said that his exact plans aren’t finalized yet, but he has rough idea of what his goals will be.

“I’ve not decided on which college I will attend next year, but I’m really leaning towards going to ECU for Construction Management. Or I may attend Sampson for a year and then transfer.”

When afforded a chance to give a shout out or same some final words, Matthews’ love for the game and his teammates was on full display.

“I want to let all my boys know that they’re like family to me,” he said. “I hope we haven’t had our last game together yet but if that’s the case then I know that

they’ll always have my back and I’ll always have their’s.”

“You can’t ask for a better group of guys to play with and I’ve enjoyed every single second of it,” he concluded.

Drew Matthews poses after a Midway Raiders football win at James Kenan. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_MHS-Drew-Matthews-2.jpg Drew Matthews poses after a Midway Raiders football win at James Kenan. Drew Matthews poses with a nice catch during a day of fishing. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_MHS-Drew-Matthews-4.jpg Drew Matthews poses with a nice catch during a day of fishing. Drew Matthews and his Midway Raiders football team takes the field for a football game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_MHS-Drew-Matthews-5.jpg Drew Matthews and his Midway Raiders football team takes the field for a football game. Drew Matthews, along with parents Beth and Steve Matthews, and older brother, Cole Matthews. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_MHS-Drew-Matthews-7.jpg Drew Matthews, along with parents Beth and Steve Matthews, and older brother, Cole Matthews. Drew Matthews stands in at the plate for an at-bat. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_MHS-Drew-Matthews.jpg Drew Matthews stands in at the plate for an at-bat.

Senior athlete stays positive in face of adversity

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

