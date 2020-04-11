Senior Spotlight: Allen Faircloth

Allen Faircloth with family. Pictured with Faircloth are his parents, Timmy and Sarah, brother Austin, and grandparents Billy and Kay Faircloth. - Lakewood’s Allen Faircloth on the football field. - Allen Faircloth and his father, Timmy. - Allen Faircloth with parents Timmy and Sarah, displaying Lakewood Football gear. - - Allen Faircloth with fellow coaches and teammates. - - Allen Faircloth’s senior football picture. - -

Though football is his passion and the sport at which he excels, Lakewood High School senior Allen Faircloth, like all county seniors, has also had to endure the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to Sampson County Schools.

Though he isn’t losing time out on the field, Faircloth is losing the experience that all students anticipate and crave during their senior year — for one, Senior Prom. That event was scheduled for this past week, but, unfortunately, schools across the county remain empty and silent. Somber pictures of empty atriums made their way around social media this week, displaying their bleak and empty appearances where a wonderland of prom décor should otherwise be showcased.

Faircloth weighed in on the state of current affairs and didn’t hold back in his wording.

“Being a senior and having the last semester of high school taken away due to the virus sucks,” he said. “Athletes especially have lost a lot. I can’t imagine having not been able to play football this past year.”

For Faircloth and his family, precautions and concerns already hit especially close to home. His father, Timmy, has been battling cancer since June 2016. His diagnosis is of a rare condition called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. In fact, amid all the fears COVID-19 has caused, the Faircloth’s endured quite the scare recently when Timmy was found unresponsive in the family’s yard.

“Late one afternoon, I went outside to inform my dad it was suppertime. I quickly realized he was unresponsive and needed help. Yelling, beating, and shaking the truck did not help so I busted the window with my arm to unlock the door and get him out. I was thankful for my strength to be able to get him out of the car,” Faircloth reflected.

“The rescue worker and I are thankful Allen was were,” recalled Sarah Faircloth, Allen’s mother. “He was a true hero. The rescue workers said he was Hercules. They said that if any time was wasted, the outcome would have been much worse.”

Literally saving his father’s life is a direct reflection of the character Faircloth has built for himself. His career highlights, both academically and athletically, as a Lakewood Leopard. For the football team, he earned the Super Leopard Award on three times. That award goes to a player that goes above and beyond during a game. Other accolades include being a team captain and earning All-County recognition. Faircloth has also secured his academic path after high school, securing a scholarship to Barton on nearly a full-ride.

Even with his accomplishments, Faircloth joked that he isn’t really missing being at school, with exception of times with friends.

“I am enjoying not going to school and being able to be home,” he said. “Not going back to school would not bother me but not seeing my friends anymore would. But, I’m still seeing them and still doing school work so I’m getting my education.”

They say high school is the best time of your life. For Faircloth, he reflects back on his time at Lakewood and lays out some of those highlights.

“Some of the best memories I have come from football, “ he said. “Coach Bass and Coach Sloan pushed us to be the best and taught us lessons beyond football.”

“They were not only coaches and my teammates were not only teammates, we were brothers and a family and they will always be there for me and I will always be there for them. Coach Sloan grew to become a mentor for me during hard times with my family. As well as football, class time with my friends and messing with the teachers have created life long memories I will never forget.”

Allen Faircloth with family. Pictured with Faircloth are his parents, Timmy and Sarah, brother Austin, and grandparents Billy and Kay Faircloth. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_1.jpg Allen Faircloth with family. Pictured with Faircloth are his parents, Timmy and Sarah, brother Austin, and grandparents Billy and Kay Faircloth. Lakewood’s Allen Faircloth on the football field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_2.jpg Lakewood’s Allen Faircloth on the football field. Allen Faircloth and his father, Timmy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_3.jpg Allen Faircloth and his father, Timmy. Allen Faircloth with parents Timmy and Sarah, displaying Lakewood Football gear. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_4.jpg Allen Faircloth with parents Timmy and Sarah, displaying Lakewood Football gear. Allen Faircloth with fellow coaches and teammates. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_5.jpg Allen Faircloth with fellow coaches and teammates. Allen Faircloth’s senior football picture. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_6.jpg Allen Faircloth’s senior football picture.

Saving dad’s life lasting memory for LHS standout

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]