Senior Spotlight: Midway baseball

As COVID-19 has forced the suspension of the spring sports season, the Midway Raiders senior baseball class continues to hold out a glimmer of hope that a portion of their season can still be played, thus, culminating their high school careers with one last string of life-long memories.

Just three games into their season, COVID-19 forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to suspend the season. Originally planned only until April 6, a giant blow was delivered when the suspension was extended to May 15. Midway is a team ladened with seniors. Seven of them, to be exact, and they were all hopeful for a promising season. Now, these seven seniors — comprised of Cameron Barefoot, Cam Calcutt, Eli Culbreth, Will Johnson, Drew Matthews, Dustin Sessoms and Cal Tyndall — are forced to hope for the future while reflecting on the past.

Midway Baseball’s Assistant Coach Chris Calcutt reflected on this group of players that he has had the privilege of watching grow up. He first notes the additions of Johnson and Sessoms and their attributes brought to the team. Johnson, coming in from the Cape Fear district during middle school, was a middle infielder with excellent glove skills that gave the team added depth. For Sessoms, playing in the various Sampson County Leagues, aided him to become a strong-armed outfielder with good speed to cover his outfield position.

As for the remaining seniors — Barefoot, Calcutt, Culbreth, Matthews and Tyndall — they have been playing together as a core since the age of six. It was obvious early on that the group would be special as they achieved much success at such a young age.

Chris Calcutt, along with Steve Matthews and Mark Tyndall, coached the group in their early years.

“Coaching them at the ages of 6-8 was an exciting and entertaining time,” said Calcutt. “This was coach-pitched baseball and there were no walks and very few strikeouts. The games moved fast. We were a very good hitting team but we were known for our defense. Opposing coaches would have their teams run the bases very aggressively; taking the extra bases. When teams did that against us, we took that challenge as an opportunity. We didn’t make every play defensively, but we made more than our share.”

“We could get batters out. I think that set our group apart. Playing against the best competition in the state, the team won eight straight travel tournaments, a feat rarely done against the best competition,” Calcutt continued.

Success continued to follow the group through their Little League years with winning a Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in 2012. Playing against the best teams in the state, they won the week-long tourney in Elizabethtown against Stanley, two games to one, in the State Championship Finals.

Cam Calcutt added another Dixie Youth State Championship to the accolades.

Due to playing age requirements, his team was able to secure another state title with Midway Baseball underclassmen Johnathan Cooper, Jackson Lee, Sawyer Sutton, Dawson Wiggins and Caden Wilson.

At the middle school level, the Raiders baseball team added to their already long list of accomplishments. Winning consecutive County Championships, the group of seniors went a combined 20-3 during 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In 2017, their first year in high school, the group won the Four County Conference 2A Junior Varsity Championship, comprising a record of 11-1. Conference County Championships followed in their sophomore and junior years, with the East Central 2A with 18-6 and 21-2 overall records.

“They have won at every level,” Calcutt said. “The playoff wins along with all the conference titles, they have gained a lot of confidence through the years.”

One of the most memorable games for many of the Seniors took place in 2014 against Lumberton in a Dixie Youth elimination game. Down 13-0 early in the game and on the verge on getting run-ruled, the team fought back to win a hard earned 14-13 victory in eight innings.

“From then on, we never had to tell them to keep playing or don’t quit. They always knew they had a chance, no matter how big the deficit. That game, I think gave them an enormous amount of confidence through the years and a very special memory to boot,” Calcutt noted.

The young men continue to hold out hope that some of the season may be played. Sitting at 2-1 overall and coming off big wins against Rosewood and East Bladen, this group of seven seniors are looking to add to the memories and possibly another championship.

But if it is not meant to be, this 2020 class has many wonderful memories to last a lifetime.

Coach reflects on senior group, hopes for one final run

For the Independent

Daron Barefoot contributed to this story.

