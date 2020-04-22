Senior Spotlight: Kameron Lee

Kameron Lee and dad Jason when Kameron was on the Homecoming Court. - Hobbton High School junior marshals a year ago. Pictured, from left, are: Ellington Tart, Anna Sutton, Lizzie Phipps, Laney Pope, Kameron Lee, Bailey Williamson, and Lily Askew. - Kameron Lee’s travel softball team. - Pictured during volleyball season, from left, are: Kameron Lee, Anna Sutton and Laney Pope. - - Pictured is Kameron Lee’s Senior Sign that is displayed in the town of Newton Grove along with other senior signs. - - Kameron Lee’s signing day to Limestone College. She was joined by dad Jason, little brother Kasey, older brother Kyle, and mom Angela. - -

Our Senior Spotlight takes us over to Hobbton High School, home of Lady Wildcats’ senior Kameron Lee. Her story follows that of many other seniors across the area in that her final year as a high school student athlete has potentially come to an unceremonious end.

As the month of May draws closer, all eyes will likely start being placed on the date of May 15, which is currently the last day of the suspension of all high school spring sports. Whether or not that suspension gets extended, or sports as a whole is cancelled, remains to be seen; but for county senior athletes such as Lee, they are hopeful that Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association can come to an agreement on opening things back up.

“It was unbelievable that a virus could be so serious that it shut down all of the schools and cancelled our season,” Lee stated as her reaction to how things have transpired since all of this began.

So far, popular events like prom have been cancelled with the status of its future uncertain. Will there be an opportunity to still have these events down the road? The Class of 2020 surely hopes so – after all, they’ve been looking forward to the joys and festivities of this year for quite some time.

“At first, I could not believe it, however, I know that viruses can spread quickly and are very hard to get rid of, so I get it.”

Still, Lee admits that it’s been difficult coping with life during this stresses of this shelter-in-place.

“It is very stressful for me being home all the time and not going to school and seeing my friends. But, I am working hard on the school work that my teachers assigned so I can continue to learn everything I was supposed to learn this year.”

Speaking of education, that brings about another issue that has so many question marks around it – Graduation; another milestone event that who knows what will look like. Despite all the uncertainty and question marks, Lee says she’s handling this currently lifestyle in stride and utilizing this time to learn new skills.

“Despite being stressed over due dates, I think I am handling things well,” she said. “I have used this time to learn the time management skills that I will need desperately in college. In addition, I have FaceTimed my friends to keep in touch and to help me keep a positive outlook on this situation.”

During her time at Hobbton, Lee has excelled as a multi-sport athlete; prominently volleyball and softball. Softball is her truest passion, which is the avenue she has utilized to cement her collegiate plans. Back in December, she inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina, and expounded further on her plans while there, and what life may look like after finishing her education.

“After high school, I am going to Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina to obtain a degree in Biology while playing for the softball team,” she reinforced. “With that degree, I hope to gain acceptance into Campbell University’s pharmacy school. I would love to take some of the money I earn as a pharmacist and make a difference in the community that raised me.”

And speaking of the community that raiser her, Newton Grove recently honored the Hobbton seniors by displaying their senior photos all over town; a sign showing the love and support that community holds for its members.

Lee went on to reflect on her time at the school.

“Some of my favorite memories are playing quarterback at the powderpuff game and seeing the walls of Hobbton decorated during homecoming week. Everyone was so bright and excited to see our football team play that Friday,” she recalled. “Another one of my favorite memories is when our softball team won against our rivals North Duplin on their senior night. That was an electrifying game and one none of us will ever forget.”

Being a skillful athlete and a bright student, Lee has compiled quite a list of accolades during her time a student-athlete at Hobbton. In athletics, she has been awarded All-Conference on several occasions in both volleyball and softball, in addition to her softball scholarship. Academically, she was awarded President’s List from Sampson Community College for all A’s in her college classes. Meanwhile, she earned Academic All-Star at Hobbton High School and was also selected to be a member of the Beta Club and the CTE Honors Society.

For being such a well-rounded and talented student athlete, Lee wanted to credit a number of people for molding her along her journey thus far.

I would like to give a shout-out to all my teachers, friends and family who have supported me through my athletic and academic careers at Hobbton High School,” she began. “Thank you to Ms. Strickland, Ms. Seoane, Ms. Martin, Ms. Robinson and Ms. Smith for writing my countless recommendation letters for pretty much every scholarship offered.”

“And a big thank you to everyone that works at Hobbton High School for always putting a smile on my face. Thank you to all my travel and school ball coaches that pushed me to become the best me I could possibly be. You all have made a huge impact in my life that I will never forget. Thank you all so much.”

And in closing, Lee shared her spiritual side and acknowledged a bible verse that has also ben influential on her outlook on life.

“Proverbs 3:5-6 states, ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths,’” she reflected. “So, follow your heart, no matter the sport, class or club. Do what makes you happy because you will lose friends during your lifetime, but you will never lose the Lord. Seek His guidance in everything you do and He will guide you down the right path for you. Trust in Him and be happy,” Lee concluded.

