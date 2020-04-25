Senior Spotlight: Cole Bass

Cole Bass shares a smile with his buddy Justin Jackson. - Cole Bass pictured after a successful day of fishing with his papa Mike Bass and uncle Anthony Bass. - Cole Bass with senior baseball teammates Jacob Poole, Nick Hopkins, Spencer King, Cameron Moore, and Malcolm Pigford. - Cole Bass with Union Principal Julie Hunter and parents Brad and Amy Bass. - - Cole Bass on the football field with head coach Dough Burley. - - Cole Bass on the basketball court. - -

As we continue to highlight our seniors across the county, our next stop is a drive to the southern end down to Union High School. For the past four years, a name that routinely stands out for the Spartans is senior Cole Bass – a triple threat at Union who is masterfully skilled in football, basketball, and baseball.

With football and basketball now in the rear view mirror, the Spartans were just three games into their season when COVID-19 halted the season. For this weekend’s Senior Spotlight, Bass gives his reaction on how things currently stand as well as reflecting back on his time at Union and what his future could potentially hold.

When one observes Bass on the court or on the field, one thing that immediately stands out is his competitive edge. He is passionate about the sport he is actively taking part in and goes the extra mile in doing whatever it takes to give his team an edge. When asked about his thoughts on the current situation, his answer displayed a certain level of wisdom.

On Friday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper officially declared an end to the 2020 school year, stating that schools will not reopen this spring.

“I believe that the COVID-19 virus is a very tragic thing,” he said. “I am very disappointed that I can’t finish my senior year academically or athletically, but I know that the health and well-being of the human race is far more important at this time.”

As has been the case with all of the Independent’s Senior Spotlights, Bass is missing some very special occasions that the Class of 2020 has been looking forward to for years. Events like proms and sports banquets. Not to mention time away from friends and on the field.

“After all these years of saying I didn’t like school, I have to admit I do miss it.” Bass stated on missing school time. “Not all of it, though.”

“I don’t miss the long, seeming never-ending classes, the same pieces of pizza every day, and the work that we spent more time trying to get out of doing than actually doing,” he joked.

Bass went on to reflect that these classes, however, offer some of his most beloved memories.

“It’s in those long classes I had some memories I will cherish for the rest of my life with my friends. I may not have eaten that slice of pizza everyday but there were some great conversations at the lunch table, and I sure did enjoy trying to talk my way out of something.”

“I miss seeing my classmates and teachers every day and I will miss my buddy Justin Jackson. He has every reason to be down but he always has a smile on his face. I’ve been told that I make his day, but, truthfully, he makes mine. I will miss the Senior class that has spent the last 13 years together, and while we knew it would eventually come to an end, we never imagined it would be like this: no hugs, no pictures, and no goodbyes.”

While it sounds like Bass has certainly had some fun at Union, the accomplishments he has compiled while there point toward a student-athlete that is well-rounded. Academically, Bass has been Top 10 in his class all four years, earning him a spot as a Junior Marshall last year. He is also a member of the Beta Club and the Union Unite, has served on the SGA for three years, and is a DAR Good Citizens Award Recipient. Bass also managed Union’s Social Media platforms.

Athletically, Bass played one season of JV Football, during which he was named the MVP that season. For his other three seasons on the Varsity Football team, he garnered two All-County and two All-Conference selections. On the basketball court, Bass played all four years on the varsity team where he gained two more All-County nominations in addition to the NCBCA All-District team and the Kenny Bass Christmas Classic All-Tournament team. Two more All-County awards greeted Bass for Baseball as well as the All-Tournament team for the Deacon Jones Tournament.

Though his high school career is over, the future is still bright. Whenever things return to normal, Bass laid out his plans for the next chapter of his life, stating that he plans to attend Sampson Community College for two years then hopefully transfer to N.C. State with plans of being a teacher and a coach.

With so much success, Bass most assuredly has some key motivators in his life. When asked if he’d like to shout-out anyone, Bass admitted that precisely nailing that down is tough.

“This has to be the toughest question yet,” he admitted. “I have such a great family and support system; there are so many that I could choose. Ever since my Papa passed away it seemed there was a part of my life missing, and always will be. My great uncle, Anthony Bass, has been someone that I have looked up to, too. He does things that he doesn’t have to do, like going to my games, carrying me fishing, and not getting too upset when I tear something up on the farm,” Bass joked. “He’s a good, hardworking role model for me and I absolutely appreciate all of it.”

In conclusion, though this spotlight was supposed to be on him, like any good leader, Bass reflected some of the light onto others.

“I am very honored to have been chosen to do this,” he said. “I know that the spotlight is on me but I want to honor some of my senior teammates who also had their careers cut short: Cameron Moore, Jacob Poole, Spencer King, Nick Hopkins, and Malcom Pigford. We’ve played together for as long as I can remember and they are like brothers to me. I enjoyed all the good times we had on the diamond!”

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

