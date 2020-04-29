Senior Spotlight: Caitlyn Holland

Caitlyn Holland - Caitlyn Holland and Jordan Wallum. - Caitlyn Holland on the volleyball court. - Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. - - Caitlyn Holland makes a play on the softball field. - - Signing Day for Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. - - Courtesy Photo | Midway High School Midway’s football scoreboard lights up and displays 20s for the Class of 2020 for the #BeTheLight initiative. - -

Our Senior Spotlight this time around returns to the northern end of Sampson County to Midway High School, home of the Lady Raiders softball team and senior, Caitlyn Holland.

Under new leadership by first year coaches Susan and Cullen Clark, the softball team had high hopes for their season before COVID-19 put the brakes on everything. And now, it’s official – any hope for a return to somewhat normalcy was shattered last week when Governor Roy Cooper announced that the virus had officially forced the cancellation of the end of the 2020 school year.

After that, it wasn’t long before the North Carolina High School Athletic Association followed suit, officially announcing that all NCHSAA events were cancelled – including the 2020 State Basketball Championships. With a new sense of disappointment, the Independent reached out to Holland for her reaction and what the future ahead holds as she begins to shift her focus to life’s next chapter.

With a sense of wisdom about her, Holland echoed similar sentiments of previous seniors that have been spotlighted.

“I was extremely sad and upset when I found out that school and spring sports were cancelled due to COVID-19,” she stated. “Although I am sad about my senior year ending this way, I understand that the everyone’s safety is more important.”

With the stay-at-home order that has encompassed the state for weeks now having been extended, Holland acknowledged that it’s been rather tough sitting still for such a long period of time.

“It has been hard staying at home and not being able to go to school. I miss seeing my friends and playing softball. I always had hope that we would eventually go back to school, so I think that is what was getting me through this time,” she said.

But, of course things have changed since last week when fear became reality.

“I was absolutely heartbroken when I saw that Governor Cooper cancelled school and sports for the rest of the year. I realized that I had played my last high school softball game without even knowing it. It was a lot to take in but I had to tell myself that this was part of God’s plan and I had to trust it.”

On Monday, Midway participated in the #BeTheLight initiative, a movement to honor the Class of 2020 by lighting the schools playing fields at 8:20 (20:20 in 24-hour time) for 20 minutes; no doubt, a bittersweet moment for the spring athletes.

Holland was a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Raiders sports clubs. During her four years at Midway, she participated in four different sports: volleyball, basketball, softball, and track. She affirms that bleeding Raider Blue is a memory she’ll cherish forever.

“My best memories at Midway are game days. I love spending time with my teammates after school when we go out to eat before the game. Bus rides to away games were so much fun because everyone was just in the best mood. We all bonded over our love for the sport and we became a family,” she reflected.

Athletically, Holland was a force when she donned her uniform. On multiple occasions, she was awarded All-County and All-Conference honors in both softball and volleyball. She also picked up All-County in basketball. For her time on the track team, Holland also earned the title of Conference Champion in the 300m race and the 4x200m relay race. Academically, she is equally talented where is a member of the Beta Club, Career and Technical Education Honor Society, and is Top 10 in her class.

With such a loaded amount of success, Holland has already cemented her path for life after high school. She will be attending Methodist University this fall where she plans to major in Kinesiology and minor in Sports Management. She will also be playing softball for the Lady Monarchs. Holland says her long-term goal is to become a Physical Therapist.

In conclusion, it is clear that this senior student-athlete is a quite the gem. Having maintained a high-level of success across all of the platforms that high school offers, success should be certainly achievable for Holland. Who or what could have motivated her along the way? She thanks them all in her closing comments.

“I would like to thank my family for always supporting me in everything that I do. I would like to thank my coaches for never giving up on me and teaching me the game that I love. I also want to thank my friends for giving me the best memories that I will never forget.”

Caitlyn Holland https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-6.jpg Caitlyn Holland Caitlyn Holland and Jordan Wallum. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-1.jpg Caitlyn Holland and Jordan Wallum. Caitlyn Holland on the volleyball court. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-2.jpg Caitlyn Holland on the volleyball court. Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-3.jpg Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. Caitlyn Holland makes a play on the softball field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-4.jpg Caitlyn Holland makes a play on the softball field. Signing Day for Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-5.jpg Signing Day for Caitlyn Holland with parents Mark and Michelle Holland. Midway’s football scoreboard lights up and displays 20s for the Class of 2020 for the #BeTheLight initiative. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Caitlyn-Holland-7.jpg Midway’s football scoreboard lights up and displays 20s for the Class of 2020 for the #BeTheLight initiative. Courtesy Photo | Midway High School

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

