Senior Spotlight: Jacob Shirley

When the school bell rang at 3 p.m. on March, signaling the end of the school day, little did any Mintz Christian Academy senior know that would be their last day of instruction in an MCA classroom. One of those seniors, Jacob Shirley, lost his senior season of golf and the myriad of senior-specific activities, but he is now focused on the future and what it will bring.

“I knew that the problem was growing, however, I never thought it would result in schools being shut down until May or the stay-at-home orders we are now under — it’s all a bit surreal,” remarked Shirley when reflecting on the rapid turn of events that was March 11-14. “It is truly unfortunate that we all have to be secluded to our homes for this extended period of time, but it is necessary to protect the most vulnerable.”

Shirley, who has attended MCA since the sixth grade, was a three-sport athlete for the Lions. Playing varsity golf since the seventh grade, he picked up cross country and basketball in the 10th grade.

Something that became clear about his athletic career at Mintz was that he put his best foot forward, whether it was on the court, golf course, or track. While he conceded he wasn’t the proverbial “star” of the basketball or cross country teams, it was Coach Dan Heinz’s encouragement that pushed him to try out both sports and pushed him to put his best foot forward.

“It was clear that I wasn’t the best player and I knew that, but Coach Heinz’s constant encouragement and ability to coach really got me to play some sports that did not come naturally to me,” Shirley said.

When Governor Roy Cooper closed schools and with both cross country finished and basketball having just concluded, it was the golf season that Shirley really missed out on. As you would expect, this was a major disappointment for the high school senior, but it was amplified since this was the sport he was most looking forward to during his senior year.

“Not being able to have competed in just one golf match this year was, and is, frustrating,” Shirley stated. “But, I am somewhat comforted by the fact that, unlike basketball or cross country, I’ll still be able to play golf, at least recreationally.”

Shirley went on the express regret for not being able to improve upon their second place league finish, which was the best for varsity golf in the six years that MCA has sponsored the sport.

“As I look back, I have to say thanks again to Coach Heinz. I already knew the game of golf and how to play, but he refined my skills and taught me patience, in a game where you must be patient,” Shirley said.

The tri-athlete also excels in the classroom. Shirley is a top student, being dually enrolled at Mintz and Sampson Community College, where he has nearly a year of college already under his belt and served as one of four junior marshals last year. He was also one of the charter members of the MCA Beta Club, is a leader on the chapel-leading worship team, and has compiled well over 100 hours of community service since the ninth grade.

Digital schooling for Mintz will not be finished until later in May, but Shirley has got a clear vision on his next steps.

“I have been accepted into the C3 program at Sampson Community College, which is a dual enrollment agreement between SCC and NC State. This guarantees me admission into NC State, where I will finish off my degree in agricultural and resource economics. It was my goal to come back to my loving rural community so that I can give back.”

The soon-to-be Mintz Christian Academy alum expressed great gratitude for his parents, MCA coaches, and the teachers who have taught him since middle school, for their contributions to his wealth of accomplishments.

“My parents, Pharris and Jason Shirley, strive for me to always do my best and their support has been critical to my success. Savanna White, my cross country coach, is a role model for me. She always made sure someone wasn’t left behind or, if they were struggling, just offered them uplifting advice.”

Concluding with giving shout-outs to his MCA teachers, like Angela Edwards and Jennifer Oliver, Shirley said, “Their support, in the classroom, I believe was critical to my and all of my classmates’ success.”

On a final note, Shirley looked back at his time at MCA and the camaraderie, which will be the hardest thing to leave behind.

“Mintz Christian Academy is a family. We pick each other up, cheer on someone’s success, and never forget that the thanks goes to God. I’m going to miss not only my close friends, but the entire student body as well, because we are just one big family, that truly cares for one another,” Shirley concluded.

Three-sport athlete reflects on time at Mintz