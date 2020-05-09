Senior Spotlight: Jack Laslo

This weekend’s Senior Spotlight feature takes us on our first trip down to Harrells Christian Academy and highlights the accomplishments of one of the Crusaders’ fiercest competitors: Jack Laslo. Undoubtedly best known for the havoc he created for the opposing teams on the gridiron, Laslo left a trail of destruction – and success – in every football game he participated in for the storied Harrells football program.

Laslo was a multi-sport athlete for the Crusaders, also participating in basketball during the winter. With football and basketball concluded, though, so too was his sports career at the academy. That, however, doesn’t diminish that his senior year was still abruptly cut short when COVID-19 pulled the plug on the remainder of the school year back in March.

Laslo’s response to current goings-on continued a trend that previous spotlights have showed with past athletes. His reaction speaks of someone that is wise beyond his years as his concerns and sympathies were not on himself first, but on others that were hit hard by the virus in different aspects.

When asked about his response to the whole COVID-19 dilemma, Laslo said, “I feel bad for the small businesses that are losing money due to closures. Also, I worry about students that rely on school lunches and teachers to help them.”

In a time where the spotlight is intended to shine on him and fellow seniors, Laslo opted to first acknowledge others. And he took that step even further, acknowledging his fellow seniors who were actively participating in spring sports in saying, “I am glad that the spring athletes were able to play a few games before their season came to an end.” An unexpected end, no doubt.

Laslo also said that during this down time, he’s been keeping himself busy doing work throughout his neighborhood.

Still, at his age where friends and a social life are beginning to thrive, Laslo admits that he was disappointed to learn things were going to end like this.

“I was sad that I was not able to enjoy my last few weeks of high school with my friends, teachers and coaches. I never imagined that I would end high school this way.”

In addition to community work, the athlete expresses other ways he has remained busy, choosing to put his attention in other areas.

“I have been focusing on running and working out daily to stay in shape. I also have been reading and researching how to invest money.”

The Laslo family moved from out of state and into the Harrells community Jack’s freshmen year. Since then, he has been a true force on the football field. Offensively, he rushed 398 times for 2,997 yards. On defense, he had 163 solo tackles, and assisted in 94 more, which puts him with a total of 257 career tackles. Laslo also come up with five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

These stats earned him three years of first team All-Conference and three years of All-County. He also garnered Team MVP and Defensive MVP.

With such success on the football field, it isn’t all that surprising that some of his fondest memories come from his time playing that sport.

“Senior night for football was one of my favorite memories,” Laslo said. “To be able to play a game I love with such incredible teammates and coaches was such a blessing. The feeling of running onto the football field with your ‘brothers’ is something that will last within me forever.”

Laslo also shined on the basketball court for the Crusaders. Two years he earned All-County selections and earned another Defensive MVP award. He added that some more cherished memories were earned there as well.

“I will never forget my sophomore year basketball team. We were all so close and we won our conference that year and were able to cut down our nets, allowing each of us to have a piece of it,” he said.

As for what comes next, Laslo says he intends to attend East Carolina University in the fall with a concentration in Business. Ultimately, his goal is to own his own business and coach football.

Unselfish and headstrong are just two of many qualities that Laslo carries. His work ethic is undeniable, which is broadly displayed by the performances he gives on Friday nights. With such characteristics, Laslo certainly has several folks he wanted to shout out and give credit to.

“I would like to thank my parents for never missing a game and always being there to support and cheer me on. I would also like to thank my HCA and community fans for coming out to support me and my team on Friday nights.”

Laslo went on to conclude that he has enjoyed his high school career here in his new home and can’t wait for what comes next.

“I moved to eastern North Carolina my freshman year,” he began. “I enjoyed my four years of high school here. I have met a lot of good people and made a lot of great friends. I hope I have left a positive mark on my community and am looking forward to my future ahead of me.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Jack Laslo https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-0.jpgJack Laslo Jack Laslo https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-1.jpgJack Laslo Jack Laslo poses on the basketball court. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-2.jpgJack Laslo poses on the basketball court. Jack Laslo carries the football up the field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-3.jpgJack Laslo carries the football up the field. Jack Laslo carries the ball through traffic this past football season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-5.jpgJack Laslo carries the ball through traffic this past football season. Jack Laslo dons an ECU shirt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-6.jpgJack Laslo dons an ECU shirt. Jack Laslo in his HCA Cap and Gown. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Jack-Laslo-7.jpgJack Laslo in his HCA Cap and Gown.

HCA’s multi-sport standout reflects on career

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor