Senior Spotlight: Brayden Herring

The next stop on our winding trip around Sampson County for our Senior Spotlight is a return to Newton Grove, the home of Hobbton High School and 2020 graduate Brayden Herring.

Herring is a multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats Athletic Program, most notably being a standout performer for the football and baseball teams. Hobbton’s 2020 baseball season was off to a promising start, and with the core of a strong team from a year go all back under first year head coach Jason Fussell, expectations were certainly high.

Hobbton was sitting at 5-0 when COVID-19 shut everything down, thus forcing Herring and his fellow teammates into a “what could have been” mentality. Though an unfortunate and unceremonious end to his high school career, Herring remains mostly positive and has nothing but great things to say in both looking back and highlighting what’s to come for our most recent spotlight recipient.

To kick things off, Herring reinforces how solid the Wildcats could have been this season, further expressing the heartbreak that came with having to accept that the season was over.

“I think that it took everyone by surprise,” Herring began. “No one was expecting that this virus would have such an impact on our community. This was going to be a strong season for Hobbton Baseball, and we were looking forward to making a good run in the state finals.”

The Wildcats were laden with talent and experience. Seven seniors filled the Hobbton baseball roster and their skills and knowledge of the game were on display with five impressive wins already under their belts.

Herring says, though, that he doesn’t want to focus on the unfortunate. Instead, he is now channeling his energy into the positives of what lies ahead in the next chapter of his life.

“I hate that I have not been able to finish my senior year. We have missed so many senior activities such as our yearbook trip, prom, senior awards, the athletic banquet, senior skip day, and most likely our graduation. But, at this point, I know we will not be going back to school, so I am focusing on what is coming up for me in the fall.”

That is when Herring will begin his journey at UNC-Wilmington. He says he’s not 100 percent sure what the long-term future holds, but for now, his plan is to begin on the pathway of a degree in Business Management or Entrepreneurship.

Whichever direction Herring’s academic journey takes, he certainly has a solid foundation backing him. As a student at Hobbton, he racked up quite the resume academically. He finished Top 10 in his class, which earned him the title and ole of Junior Marshall. He was a member of the BETA Club and the CTE Honor Society, as well as achieving Academic All-Star and the 2019-2020 Shining Star Recipient for Hobbton High School.

Athletically, Herring earned multiple All-County and All-State awards in both football and baseball. He also earned the Toughness Award for football this past season, an honor bestowed upon him by his teammates.

With such an accomplished career at his high school, how is Herring handling knowing that he will not be returning to Hobbton as a student?

“I kind of expected it so I was prepared, but it is still sad to miss out on so much,” He stated. “I am taking it one day at a time. I try to find things to do to occupy me while we are missing school. Luckily, I have been able to see my friends every now and again, so that has made it easier.”

Thankfully, he has some pretty amazing memories to also help with this transitioning period that all Sampson County seniors find themselves in. When asked about some of his best and worst times as a Wildcat, Herring had quite a bit to say.

“Some of my best memories are of hallway conversations, and cutting up in the back of class with several of my buddies,” he recalled. “I will miss many of my teachers because most of them took my kidding around really well.”

“In sports, one of my most memorable moments was breaking my collarbone early in my senior football season. I worked hard to get back on the field, and on senior night against Lakewood, the first pass I caught resulted in a touchdown.”

“I have also enjoyed the baseball that we did get to play this year. Our new coach, Jason Fussell, was really focused on making us better. It is too bad that we did not get to see how far we could have gone,” Herring continued. “I have had some great coaches this year, and I will really miss their energy and support. I really want to say thanks to Coach Salas, Coach Fussell, Coach Rackley, Coach Mallard, and Coach Dee Williams for being not just great coaches, but also great mentors and friends.”

Solid words that speaks volumes of Herring’s maturity and character, just a couple of qualities that present for someone that has overcome so much adversity in what was supposed to be the best year of his young life. Instead, in his senior year that was marred by an injury and a pandemic, Herring reflects positively and pays honor where honor was due to his teachers and mentors. In addition, he mentions numerous others that he wants to show appreciation to when asked about giving a special shout-out.

“Ms. Weeks, Mrs. Warren, Mrs. Hall, Mrs. Strickland, Mrs. Sullivan, Ms. Sutton, Mrs. Thornton, Mrs. Pearson, Chris Stone, my parents, my brother, and all my friends,” Herring listed.

In conclusion, Herring turns the page on the book that is his life. With the high school chapter now mostly sealed up, he reinforces that his thoughts are on what lies ahead.

“I will be glad when this COVID-19 virus is under control and we can get back to the new normal,” he said. “I hate that this year has been cut short and we have missed so much, but I am looking forward to going to UNCW in the fall and starting that new chapter in my life.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Brayden Herring during Senior Night for football in the fall. Pictured with him are parents Charlie and Lori Herring. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-1.jpegBrayden Herring during Senior Night for football in the fall. Pictured with him are parents Charlie and Lori Herring. Brayden Herring pictured with his brother Gage. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-2.jpgBrayden Herring pictured with his brother Gage. Brayden Herring smiles with coach Dee Williams. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-3.jpgBrayden Herring smiles with coach Dee Williams. Brayden Herring smiles during Spirit Week with friends Grayson Rogers, Anna Sutton, and Lily Askew. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-4.jpegBrayden Herring smiles during Spirit Week with friends Grayson Rogers, Anna Sutton, and Lily Askew. Brayden Herring makes the play at third base. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-5.jpgBrayden Herring makes the play at third base. Brayden Herring with teammates Grayson Rogers, Junior Esquivel, and DaCorris Morrison during Hobbton’s Football Banquet. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-6.jpgBrayden Herring with teammates Grayson Rogers, Junior Esquivel, and DaCorris Morrison during Hobbton’s Football Banquet. Brayden Herring with teacher Stephanie Sullivan and Grayson Rogers during a pregame meal his past football season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Brayden-Herring-7.jpgBrayden Herring with teacher Stephanie Sullivan and Grayson Rogers during a pregame meal his past football season.

Hobbton’s multi-sport athlete to attend UNCW

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor