Senior Spotlight: Preston Daughtry

This weekend’s edition of our Senior Spotlight segment goes right back to Hobbton High School for 2020 Graduate Preston Daughtry. Daughtry is an all-around athlete for the Wildcats, having participated in three years of football and four years of baseball. The Wildcats were off to a great start when COVID-19 quickly and unexpectedly ended their season. Unable to complete his final year as a Hobbton Baseball player, Daughtry weighs in on all that has gone on and what lies ahead for this accomplished senior.

The 2019-2020 school and athletic season has certainly offered up plenty of adversity for Daughtry. Unfortunate circumstances have contributed more than their fair share of problems for this senior athlete, whose football and baseball seasons were abruptly cut short.

“The Covid-19 virus has definitely changed my senior year,” Daughtry stated. “I was heartbroken when I found out that sports had been cancelled. We started off our baseball season 4-0, so we had big hopes for this year. This team had a strong pitching staff which is very important for a deep playoff run.”

“I already dealt with my football season being cut short this fall when I broke my collarbone halfway through the season, so having my senior year of baseball cut short from this virus was very disheartening.”

To this point, Daughtry has certainly been one of our senior spotlights that has seen the most adversity. But, the way he has carried himself, smiling through it all, speaks volumes about his character and maturity.

“I am trying to stay positive throughout these very tough times,” he said. “Having two other siblings that are involved in many things, our family is accustomed to constantly being on the go. It has been a tough transition being home every day, but we have been able to spend more time together, which has been a positive part of it.”

Throughout his career at Hobbton, Daughtry has put together a great resume. He’s not only athletically well-rounded, but he is also a phenomenal student and shows to be active in other organizations outside of school. He’s remained in the Top 5 of his class all fours years of high school, which earned him the role of Junior Marshall last year. He’s also maintained a perfect attendance and was a member of the FFA, BETA Club, CTE Honors Society, SGA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and is an Eagle Scout in the Boys Scouts of America. Athletically, He earned the Football Leadership Award his Senior Year and was named All-County twice in Baseball, as well as All-Conference Honorable Mention.

With so many accolades compiled during his high school career, the stage is set for Daughtry to be propelled to the collegiate level. That’s when he plans to attend N.C. State with a concentration on Ag Business.

“Attending NC State is a family tradition, as both my parents attended, my sister is a current student, as well as many other family members. It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of the Wolfpack.”

A dream that certainly looks to be coming to fruition.

With his time as a high school student nearing completion, Daughtry was asked about some of his fondest times as a student at Hobbton. Sports memories, not unexpectedly, landed among the top of some of his best times.

“This past football season was one of my most memorable times at Hobbton,” he affirmed. “My Sophomore year we went 0-11 and this past year we won 8 games and made it to the second round in the playoffs. It was good knowing that the hard work that we put in payed off.”

“The first round of the playoffs last baseball season was also very memorable. We had a home playoff game for the first time since 1988 when my dad was on the field. We came out against a good team and scored 8 runs in the first inning and eventually run ruled them later in the game.”

With a strong foundation around him, Daughtry wanted to take the time to pay homage to shout-out those close-knit individuals in his life, the influences that have guided him along the way thus far.

“First, I would like to thank the Lord for blessing me with everything I have,” Daughtry began. “I would like to thank my supportive family for being at every game and everything I do, all the way from T-Ball and Pee-Wee football through my senior year games. I would especially like to thank my dad for always being like a coach to me and for throwing thousands of baseball pitches to me throughout my baseball career. I would like to thank my coaches for always pushing me to be a better player and a person. I would especially like to thank Coach Salas and Coach Fussell, who have motivated me and have changed the culture of football and baseball at Hobbton. It is great to know that my class led the way for this positive change of culture. I would also like to thank my teachers for always pushing me to succeed academically.”

And in conclusion, Daughtry wanted to show some love for his fellow senior athletes, who no-doubt have also played a key role throughout these early days of his life.

“I am honored to receive this, but I also want to honor the rest of my senior baseball teammates who got their senior season cut short,” he said. “Brayden Herring, Grayson Rogers, Junior Esquivel, Perry Daughtry, Andrew Howard, and Jordan Pearsall. We have all played baseball together since we were young, and it is heartbreaking that we could not finish our baseball careers. To the rest of the Class of 2020 who got their year cut short – we will accomplish great things!”

Preston Daughtry on Senior Night with his family this past football season. Pictured with Daughtry are his parents Dallie and Cathy Daughtry, his sister Sarah, and little brother Brady. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-1.jpgPreston Daughtry on Senior Night with his family this past football season. Pictured with Daughtry are his parents Dallie and Cathy Daughtry, his sister Sarah, and little brother Brady. Preston Daughtry with his senior baseball teammates. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-2.jpgPreston Daughtry with his senior baseball teammates. Preston Daughtry plays catcher for the Wildcats baseball team. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-4.jpgPreston Daughtry plays catcher for the Wildcats baseball team. Preston Daughtry Senior Portrait. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-5.jpgPreston Daughtry Senior Portrait. Preston Daughtry taking the ball upfield after a catch during the Wildcats “Pink-Out Game” against Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-6.jpgPreston Daughtry taking the ball upfield after a catch during the Wildcats “Pink-Out Game” against Princeton. Preston Daughtry up to bat during one of the few games that was played his senior season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry-7.jpgPreston Daughtry up to bat during one of the few games that was played his senior season. Preston Daughtry and his senior football teammates. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Preston-Daughtry.jpgPreston Daughtry and his senior football teammates.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor