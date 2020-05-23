Senior Spotlight: Evan Plant

A dapper Evan Plant strikes his familiar batter’s pose. Mintz Christian’s Evan Plant watches as a ball he hit rises into the sky. Mintz standout Evan Plant is taking his talents to Methodist University. Along with baseball, Evan Plant excelled as goalkeeper for Mintz Christian Academy.

Mintz Christian Academy senior Evan Plant was on the precipice of something he had waited a long time for: his senior season of baseball. The coronavirus pandemic changed that and so much more for Plant and every senior.

“It was a very hard pill to swallow,” said Plant on having baseball ripped away from him, just days before their first game.

“When Governor Cooper closed schools, there were no sporting events, no practices, and no in person school. I just thought “no big deal” and I was sure that we would be back in no time,” Plant continued. “Then two weeks became four weeks, then four weeks became eight weeks. Now, we are at graduation time with the school closed to everybody. To say that I am surprised and shocked that the end of my senior year ended like this, is truly an understatement.”

Plant came to Mintz from Beaver Dam Elementary, in the sixth grade. A major plus for any private school is the opportunity to play varsity level sports, depending on the school, in sixth or seventh grade. Plant took full advantage of this and started for the varsity team, all three years of middle school.

Speaking on what could have been, the baseball standout couldn’t help but note everything that was for naught. “Our baseball team had been practicing really well and hard this year, and I truly feel like it could have been the best baseball team Mintz had seen.”

Adding insult to an already emotionally painful injury, all the new things that would have come along with this baseball season, makes it that much more of a bitter pill to swallow.

“We had a brand new field, new uniforms, and loads of returning talent. I am not going to lie, I have broken down many times in tears, over this whole situation. I hated the fact that I will never step on the field again at MCA with my teammates who I have grown to love so much.”

Showing a sense of maturity, he noted that he was not the only one missing out.

“Yes, this is my senior year. Yes, I am missing the sport I love most. Yes, I have lost memories, however, there are so many who have it much worse and I am not the only senior missing out.”

Baseball wouldn’t be the only sport Plant played, eventually adding two more throughout school. “In the eighth grade, I tried out for basketball, and in the ninth grade, I added soccer.”

The athletic director of MCA, Dan Heinz, had a big role in getting Plant to add new sports to his resume. “Coach Heinz definitely was an individual that got me deeply involved with athletics at MCA. In fact, he is the one that convinced me to start playing soccer in the ninth grade!”

Needing a goalkeeper, the head coach of the soccer team, Andrew Willhite, asked him to consider being the team’s goalie. That decision paid dividends for the Lions. Plant became the starting keeper, from his freshman year all the way through his senior season.

Another feather in the senior’s cap was that MCA, which opened its doors in 2009, had not sent a student-athlete off to play college ball, but Plant changed that.

Plant fielded a number of competing offers in both baseball and soccer. The four time all-conference selection and member of two CCAA championship winning teams, chose to continue his academic and baseball playing career at Methodist University.

“I will be majoring in applied communications and am extremely excited to continue playing baseball into college, for the Monarchs.”

Before departing Mintz, Plant remarked on his favorite memories from MCA and what he will miss most. “Winning back to back championships was definitely a highlight and the all-conference awards I received were huge honors.”

Plant continued, “I feel like family with my peers and teachers, at Mintz Christian Academy. Due to MCA’s size, I have been able to make lifelong friends during my seven years at MCA. The school builds us on a strong foundation, and teaches us about having a strong faith in God, leading to lives worth emulating.”

In a grateful conclusion, the Lion-turned-Monarch wanted to show thanks for those who got him to this moment and those who will still carry him.

“My baseball coach, Aaron Underwood, helped me become the player I am today. He has stressed fundamentals since day one, and it has definitely paid off in the long run. I will miss being under his leadership. I would also like to thank all of the other coaches I have had throughout my high school years, as they have all made a special impact on my life.”

Plant finished by thanking his parents, Carol Ann and Kenneth Plant, while also giving praise to his faith, which guides him.

“My parents have been amazing supporters and have never missed a game. Ever. They have been wonderful parents to me, and I thank God that He put them in my life. They are my number one fans. Last but certainly not least, I thank God. None of my accomplishments throughout high school would have been possible if it were not for His help. I thank Him for allowing me to say that I am now an alumni of the best school on the planet, Mintz Christian Academy.”