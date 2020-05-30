Senior Spotlight: Logan Patrick

Logan Patrick with parents Glenn and Lou Ann. Courtesy Photo | Midway High School Logan Patrick receives state championship hardware. Courtesy Photo Logan Patrick tees off. Courtesy Photo Logan Patrick hits a shot over a pond toward the green. Courtesy Photo Logan Patrick poses in his cap and gown with two state championship trophies. Courtesy Photo Logan Patrick stands with Aaron Lane during a previous basketball game during which Patrick received a state championship ring. File Photo | Sampson Independent

“We had our strongest golf team yet and had our goals set high with all intentions of accomplishing them. My personal goal was to three-peat as individual state champion, but it all remains a question now.” — Midway’s Logan Patrick

One name that rings loudly through the halls of Midway High School is that of stud golfer, Logan Patrick.

This weekend’s edition of the Senior Spotlight segment highlights the highly successful career of Patrick, who has no doubt been the forefront of Midway Golf for the past four years.

A top-five finisher individually at the State Championship his freshmen year in 2017, Patrick stormed back in 2018 and 2019 when he seized back-to-back individual State Championship hardware, during which time Midway as a whole also secured one State Championship and one State Runner-Up.

Patrick had the three-peat dead in his sights when COVID-19 stepped in and sent everything awry, ending the chances of a grand finale for the accomplished golfer, while also derailing the overall goals the Midway Golf Squad had for this season.

Though his illustrious career at Midway will come to an unceremonious conclusion, all is not lost for Patrick as the senior-athlete recently cemented his collegiate plans, thus, solidifying a bright future for him to look forward to.

Still, there’s no denying that these recent trying times has been hard on him. What are his reactions to everything going on and how is he handling them?

“Disappointed,” Patrick answered. “Not so much about the school closures, but the cancellation of spring athletics. We had our strongest golf team yet and had our goals set high with all intentions of accomplishing them. My personal goal was to three-peat as Individual State Champion, but, it all remains a question now.”

In fact, Patrick reinforces that time away from school is something that he’s enjoyed and has taken advantage of.

“Actually, it’s been kind of nice. I wasn’t upset about school being cancelled. I just wish we could have finished spring sports. But, I have a job doing what I love and enjoy going to until college starts. In my spare time you’ll find me working in my garden and, if time permits, I may wet a hook,” he continued.

Speaking of college, Midway recently held a signing event for several athletes. Patrick was among them, during which time he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Fayetteville State University. While many in the Midway community believe Patrick could have a PGA appearance in his future, Patrick affirms that he does have educational goals to accomplish during his time at FSU.

“After college I plan to work in construction and project management.”

For those that know Patrick and his family, they know that the sport of golf and their competitive nature are qualities that run deep in their blood. It’s no wonder that Logan has amassed the accomplishments that he has on the course.

“My high school goal was to win an Individual State Champion. I accomplished this goal as a sophomore and repeated it my junior year. As a team, in 2018, we won the State Championship and last year we came in second place as a team,” Patrick answered, responding to the question of what are some of his fondest high school memories.

In addition, Patrick earned the County Player of the Year award all three years, was Regional Medalist in 2017 and 2019, was Conference Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and was All-Conference in 2017. Rounding out his accolades, Patrick also earned All-County honors, Medalist honors in the Jerry Hunter Invitational, and was the All-Star Preps Player of the Year for Men’s Golf in 2019.

As a team, Midway went 42-2 during this span, with their two defeats coming at the state games.

When asked if he wanted to give a shout-out to those who influenced his life, it was unsurprising that his parents landed on his list. Not just for obvious reasons, but also for the fact that his father, Glenn, had the privilege of coaching him on the course all four years.

“My parents, family, supporters — you know who you are — and Mr. Jolly and Mr. Shelton for understanding me,” he listed.

In conclusion, Patrick eluded to a pair of big events this graduating Class of 2020 has experienced, and expresses that his generation will be stronger because of it.

“It’s been real, sometimes good, sometimes not so good, but real,” he said. “I believe the Class of 2020 will be stronger because of this pandemic. Most of us were born around the 9-11 attack and now we are graduating during quarantine. We are 2020!”

