Senior Spotlight: Cal Tyndall

Cal Tyndall carries the ball this past football season for Midway in their game against East Duplin Cal Tyndall unleashes a pitch during a past baseball season. Cal Tyndall sends the ball into the outfield during a past baseball game. Cal Tyndall unleashes a pitch during a game at Rosewood a season ago. Cal Tyndall, playing shortstop, pitches the ball toward second base in a double-play attempt.

This weekend’s Senior Spotlight segment returns to Midway High School and is shone on a member of the Raiders baseball team: Cal Tyndall.

Having enjoyed success throughout his time with Midway Baseball, 2020 was shaping up to be a thrilling year for Tyndall’s senior season. As everyone is well aware, however, the season was cut majorly short after just a handful games and the Stay at Home order was put in effect. With the world around us ever-evolving, the Independent caught up with Tyndall to get his reaction to all that’s going on as well as to highlight his career and to venture into what lies ahead.

“The coronavirus is an unfortunate event for everyone. It came out of nowhere and had a huge impact on the economy and how people live,” Tyndall said. “We weren’t allowed to finish spring sports. My senior baseball season was something that I had looked forward to for a long time but I wasn’t able to finish it out, which was really sad to me.”

Shortly after the announcement that spring sports were suspended, the school systems followed suit in announcing what was supposed to be a temporary closure. As deadlines approached, however, both institutions extended them until finally the announcement came that schools and athletics were effectively cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Tyndall, rightfully so, didn’t hold back in expressing the feelings and emotions he experienced in hearing that the worst-case scenario was unfolding.

“I knew Governor Cooper was probably going to close the schools, but once he officially did, it really upset me,” he admitted. “It’s very sad to think about all of the stuff the Class of 2020 has had to miss out on like walking the halls of our Elementary and Middle Schools, Senior Breakfast, Senior Field Trips … just to name a few. I’m just thankful we are going to be able to have a graduation.”

Graduation, indeed, was just approved this week after members of the Sampson County Board of Education reconvened and changed their original vote that no decision would be made until Phase Three of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan. For several weeks, the fate of graduation has been in limbo, but, fortunately, all county schools are now set to graduate this month.

Still, there’s no denying that the experience of what could have been for the 2020 season is a thought that will linger with Tyndall for the rest of his life. Midway Baseball is a contender year in and year out but there was a pretty broad range of fans and supporters that felt this season could have been special. Tyndall asserts, though, that at this point he is enjoying life and focusing on transitioning from the high school mindset and to looking forward to his collegiate experience.

“I’m just treating life right now like I would in the summer time. I go to work, practice baseball in the evenings, hang out with friends and spend time with family. As for school, I’m done and just getting everything ready to go to college in the fall.”

Tyndall also reflected back on some of his fondest memories as a student-athlete, both in the classroom and out on the field, completing some memorable moments for Raider athletics.

“I will always remember the good times I had in high school,” he said. “Whether it be in class with all of my friends or playing under the lights on the football and baseball fields with my buddies. Two of the most memorable moments for me as an athlete was in baseball my junior year when I hit a walk-off against East Duplin and when I caught the game-winning pass against East Duplin this past football season on Homecoming night.”

To go along with these lifelong memories, Tyndall also achieved some fine accomplishments during his time at Midway High School. Athletically, he was named All-Conference in Football and Baseball. He also was named All-County and was a recipient of the Heart of a Champion Award presented by Midway Athletics. Academically, he was a member of the Beta Club, CTE Honors Society, National Honors Society, and is an NC Scholar. Tyndall is also an active member in the FFA and was a four-time FFA Camp Weekly Banner Winner.

Now, with only graduation standing between he and the end of his time as a high school student, Tyndall shares what lies ahead in the next chapter of his life. Fortunately, his time as an athlete will continue as he is slated to play baseball at the collegiate level.

“This fall, I will be attending Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs where I will be majoring in Business Management and playing baseball,” he stated. “After I graduate from GWU, I plan to continue my education and get my contractor’s license to become a general contractor.”

Throughout the past four years at Midway, Tyndall has carried himself in a very mature manner. He has shined both on the field and in the classroom and has presented himself with humility in doing so. He certainly has a strong backing from not only a loving, supportive, and tight-knit family, but also the full support of a strong community. Winding things down, Tyndall wanted to acknowledge his mentors and supporters.

“I want to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for all that they have done for me. I also want to thank the good Lord for constantly blessing me and giving me the ability to do what I love.”

And with the humbleness that he has displayed time and again, when given the freedom to make closing remarks to say whatever was on his heart, Tyndall simply requested prayer and offered words of encouragement.

“Please pray for our country,” he declared. “Pray for our leaders, the healthcare workers, emergency personnel, and our troops. We are going through some rough times but if we keep our faith in God, the outcome will be great.”

“I also want to say congratulations and best wishes to the Class of 2020!!!”

