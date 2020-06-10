Pike signs with Gardner-Webb

Surrounded by family members, Clinton High School’s Justin Pike signed his National Letter of Intent, inking his plans to join the Swim Team at Gardner-Webb. During his time at Clinton, Pike was a member of the Dark Horses men’s soccer and men’s tennis state championship teams as well as a 3-year member of the Clinton Swim team. Some of his accomplishments as a swimmer for the Dark Horses include being All-County and All-Conference as well as second-highest point earner. Outside of swimming for Clinton, Pike is also a member of the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, where he is a TAC Titan Senior Champion. Courtesy photo

Surrounded by family members, Clinton High School’s Justin Pike signed his National Letter of Intent, inking his plans to join the Swim Team at Gardner-Webb. During his time at Clinton, Pike was a member of the Dark Horses men’s soccer and men’s tennis state championship teams as well as a 3-year member of the Clinton Swim team. Some of his accomplishments as a swimmer for the Dark Horses include being All-County and All-Conference as well as second-highest point earner. Outside of swimming for Clinton, Pike is also a member of the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, where he is a TAC Titan Senior Champion.