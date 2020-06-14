Midway names new baseball coach

“I will have high expectations. I would say that we will show up expecting to win every game that day. We will show up at the ballpark and expect to win. I think it will take care of itself with the talent that we have at the school.” — Justin Carroll

Midway High School has announced its new head baseball coach. In a press conference at the school this past week, the Raiders athletic department introduced Justin Carroll as the program’s new leader.

Carroll is a 2018 graduate of the University of Mount Olive, where he played baseball. After graduation, he went to UNCW to obtain a masters degree in health and physical education. He is from the McGee’s Crossroads area of Johnston County and attended West Johnston High School.

During the 2019-2020 school year, he was at South Johnston High School, where he assisted in both football and baseball.

“My coaching philosophy is pretty simple,” commented Carroll. “I want the players to be individuals. I’m not one for a cookie cutter type of baseball player. I think everyone has their unique characteristics they bring to the table. I want a player-centered team. The coach never got a hit, ran a base, nor got an out. My emphasis will be on running bases and doing the little things right. Also, the players making the routine plays and doing what we’re supposed to do, being good students and good citizens. The students should be good citizens in the community as well as good baseball players.”

He continued, “I will have high expectations. I would say that we will show up expecting to win every game that day. Obviously undefeated seasons are what everybody hopes for, but we will be more geared toward being undefeated that day, that game. We will show up at the ballpark and expect to win. I think it will take care of itself with the talent that we have at the school.”

“I’m thrilled to meet the guys first of all. I think everyone is super excited to get the ball rolling. We have varsity players that have been playing two or three years and some that are going into their fourth year. Above anything, I’m just excited to get to meet them and get to know them and hopefully they are excited as well. I feel terrible for all the seniors this year that unfortunately could not complete their season. My heart goes out to them. I could not imagine the circumstance that fell upon them; however, we are looking forward to next year.”

He touted the University of Mount Olive as having “one of the best coaching staffs in the country,” not just Division II, but Division I and Division III.

“They have helped me tremendously. I still keep in touch with them. They know their baseball and they know how to run a program, having had a tremendous program for many years. Every step of the way I was trying to learn as much as I could because I knew that eventually this day would come,” said Carroll. “So from soaking up as much knowledge as I could at Mount Olive and being a part of a great program there has helped me more so than anything.”

He also credited the staff at South Johnston, both football and baseball programs, which he said “did the things the right way,” having success under quality coaching.

“They care about the kids first and wins second after being a great person, a great student and a great citizen before being a great ball player,” he noted.

He credited his family first as great influences on his life, outlook and work ethic. He also mentioned his high school coach Mike Jacobs.

“He was a tremendous influence on me. He was not only a great coach but a great person. He really helped me out and kind of showed me the way, so to say. Also, the whole coaching staff at Mount Olive: Mike Lancaster, Rob Watt, Jason Shear and Jesse Lancaster have all been a tremendous help to me and I do thank them for everything they have done for me and continue to do for me. These people have instilled a good work ethic in me and I plan to bring that work ethic with me.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]