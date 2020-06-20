Midway trio signs with Methodist

Austin Hargrove signs to play Track & Field for Methodist alongside his family. Cal Tyndall signs to play baseball for Methodist alongside his family. Pictured, from left, are: Eli Culbreth, Caitlyn Holland, and Cameron Barefoot. They represent Midway Baseball and Softball. Jordan Wallum represents the Lady Raiders soccer team as she celebrates with her parents and Midway’s soccer coach, Anna Naylor. Logan Patrick represents Midway Golf as he signs alongside his parents.

In a time when bad news is dominating the headlines, the Midway High School Athletics Department has done their part to keep their community shining with positives. Over the course of the past few weeks, the Raiders have honored 10 total athletes that have fortified their plans to play sports and seek further education at the collegiate level.

With seven signees previously committing, Midway recently held their final signing session this past week with three more as Deantae Byrd, Jayden Covington, and Kaylah Jackson all signed with Methodist University. For Byrd and Covington, they’ll join the up and coming Methodist Football Program while Jackson will join the Lady Monarchs Basketball squad.

Covington said that his plans at Methodist University are to study kinesiology with a hope of obtaining a career in the field of physical therapy. When asked about what he is most looking forward to about Methodist and the football program, he said; “The atmosphere, the chemistry, and meeting new people.”

Covington was a key piece to the success of Midway’s football team during the 2019 season, which he credits hard practices, tough teams, and competing against one another to motivating him and preparing him for the next level. In crediting influences that helping him become who he is today, Covington thanked God, his family, his coaches, and his teammates.

For Jackson, she is also majoring in kinesiology while also planning to minor in business. She said that her goal as a member of the Lady Monarchs basketball team is to bring home a championship, whether it be a national or conference crown.

She credited the experience of tough competition in the state playoffs throughout prior seasons at Midway as being an influence on helping prepare her for the next level of basketball. She also shared gratitude for her family in motivating her to come this far in her journey, stating that she comes from a long line of basketball players.

“They all play basketball. They always push me and help me with every little thing to make me a better basketball player. My coaches have also helped me a lot.” For her final words, “Go Monarchs!”

Finally, Byrd, another big name on the sidelines this past football season, most known for being the go-to man in the Raiders ground game. His plan is to major in sports management and says that he is looking forward to going out and doing his best and competing at the next level.

Reflecting back on his time playing under coach Cory Barnes, Byrd said, with a big smile on his face, that working hard and showing up for intense practices every day helped get him prepared for what lies ahead at the next level. Byrd gave shout-outs to God, his family, and Coach Barnes in molding him into the student-athlete he is today.

The signings for Covington, Jackson and Byrd come on the heels of the seven other signings involving Midway athletes in recent week, to include:

• Jordan Wallum – Soccer, Emmanuel College

• Eli Culbreth – Baseball, Gardner-Webb University

• Cal Tyndall – Baseball, Gardner-Webb University

• Cameron Barefoot – Baseball, Campbell University

• Caitlyn Holland – Softball, Methodist University

• Logan Patrick – Golf, Fayetteville State University

• Austin Hargrove – Track & Field/Cross Country, Methodist University

