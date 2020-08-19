Lady Raiders hopeful for 2020

Chloe Baggett jabs the ball to an awaiting opponent during a game a year ago. Makenzi Hudson competes for control of the ball at the net. Allison Belflowers serves up the ball. Sydney Williams sets up a teammate. Maranda Byrd prepares to get things started with a serve.

With hope somewhat restored of possibly salvaging at least somewhat of a volleyball season with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s unveiling of a new athletic calendar last week, Midway High School’s Lady Raiders aim to reload and put together another successful season in 2020. In doing so, however, they’ll have to maneuver around losing a couple of big names from last years squad.

The 2019 Midway volleyball team finished the season at 18-8 overall and 10-2 in the East Central Conference. They advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs before succumbing at the hands of Clinton in straight sets. All-in-all, not a bad season for a squad that typically enjoys this amount of success year in and year out.

If the Lady Raiders want to continue their winning ways, they’ll have to find people who can fill the shoes of players like Caitlyn Holland, Makayla Chavis, Jordan Wallum, and Natalie McPhail, who were all graduating seniors from a season ago.

Filling that void is going to take players with passion, which thanks to a long duration without sports, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench says her players are thrilled and passionate about being able to return to the court.

“We are excited to know a season will be happening,” Wrench said. “Athletes live for sports, so being told you may not have a season really affects their emotional, mental, social and physical health. It’s not good for them. They were all itching to be back together as a family on the court just like other athletes were to be back on the field and track.”

“I could feel a sense of relief through athletes and parents when they found out season was on, even if it gets cut a little shorter.”

The summertime usually finds Midway’s volleyball program rather busy. Historically, two camps always greet the Lady Raiders – one that they host at the beginning of summer for up and coming volleyball players, and the other more of training camp for the J.V. and Varsity players toward the end of summer. This year, however, none of that has happened thanks to the grip across the area by COVID-19. With that, Wrench says she expects some rust to be present when the team officially begins workouts on Nov. 4.

“We will be a bit fluttered due to not being able to have the summer of working on offense, defense, mechanics, and such,”

Wrench acknowledged. “But, we’ll do our best to put in extra work and dedication to make up for that missed time.”

With Sampson County Schools grades 9-12 participating in virtual learning for the first nine weeks, students aren’t expected to return to in-classroom learning until at least October. This means the timeframe between preseason tryouts and the start of practice and competitions is cut short. Midway, however, is expected to return a handful of seniors including Allison Belflowers, Emma Clark, Maranda Byrd, Sydney Williams, Makenzi Hudson, and Chloe Baggett. Wrench says she is confident in the senior class.

“We have several seniors girls coming back this year and we’re very confident with them,” she reaffirmed. “We are looking forward to them being leaders and being able to have their senior experiences like the last first game, last home game, senior night, last playoff games. It’s going to be great. We’ve all been apart way too long.”

As long as the numbers continue to go in the right direction, the NCHSAA is hopeful that this finalized schedule can come to pass and that these athletes can celebrate a successful season.

