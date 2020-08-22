Horses giddy for upcoming season

Davion Smith breaks up the middle for a touchdown last year. Keasean Williams hauls in his second TD catch of the night against James Kenan last season. Spencer Westerbeek gets a sack against West Craven a season ago.

‘We’re trying to get one percent better every day as normal. We’ve not been able to work since June, but it’s like everything in life, we have to follow the stipulations and adapt with the changes.’ — CHS coach Cory Johnson

The accomplishments of the 2019 football season for the Clinton Dark Horses are a bittersweet taste on the tongues of the storied football program. On one hand, they put together a 12-win season and seized the East Central Conference Championship with five wins and zero losses.

In doing so, Clinton captured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCHSAA State Playoffs and earned the benefit of homefield advantage. Everything was going great for the Dark Horses all the way through the Eastern Regional Championship – until the Northeastern Eagles flew into town and spoiled all the fun.

It was there that Clinton suffered one of their worst offensive performances of the season. For the second time that season, an offense that averaged over 36 points per game was held to just eight points, which wasn’t scored until 7:59 left in the game.

With COVID-19 having dismantled the sports world for the past several months, that early-December game feels like it was just a couple weeks ago. By now, the football season would have been well underway — bands playing, cheerleaders cheering, fans hollering, and the sound of pads hitting all producing a symphony under the stadium lights.

However, the ongoing nuisance of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, unprecedently pushing the football season to early 2021.

For Clinton, perhaps the extra time will add more fuel to the fire. On a roster of 48 players last season, 34 were all underclassmen. Some respectable names like Zyon Simpson, Keasean Williams, Payson King, Davion Smith, Jakwan, Wilson, and Spencer Westerbeek, and Blake Smith, among others, are all slated to return this season for what the Dark Horses hope is another deep run.

If you ask Clinton head coach Cory Johnson about his preparation for the upcoming season, he’ll say that it’s pretty much business as usual for the Dark Horses and they aren’t even considering the possibility of there being no season at all.

“We’re trying to get one percent better every day as normal,” Johnson stated. “We’ve not been able to work since June, but it’s like everything in life, we have to follow the stipulations and adapt with the changes. We’re not playing the “what-if” game, my feet are in the present, and we’re taking it one day at a time.”

“We’re just getting in shape and following all protocols for COVID and we’re taking advantage of this extra time.”

Coach Johnson historically takes pride in emphasizing a team-first mentality. He’s often very parse in his words about making sure that the team as a whole is credited rather than individual performances sticking out. He also makes sure to go as far as crediting members of coaching staff to really drive home the team/family aspect to his approach. With that said, though, Johnson named a few names and identified what rolls he expects them to play when asked about key players returning to this seasons team.

“I expect Davion (Boogie) Smith to have a big-time impact this year. He rushed for around 950 yards last year and has a been a three-year starter so I expect him to be a key player this season,” Johnson said. “Also on offense, Keasean Williams and Blake Smith to be big-impact players. Blake is a dual-threat quarterback and I honestly believe that I have one of the best wide receivers in the state. Keasean caught nine touchdowns last year and we only threw the ball three times per game. This year, we have a different team so we’ll see a different offense and I expect Keasean to be targeted often.”

On defense, Johnson identified Westerbeek as being a critical returning player for this year’s squad and said that he thinks Westerbeek may have gotten the raw end of the deal in having to play in Mohamed Kaba’s shadow.

“Really Mohamed has gotten all of this credit, and he was a great player, but Mohamed didn’t have to make all the checks,” Johnson admitted. “Spencer has been doing that since he was a sophomore and if I’ve got a kid out there that can make all the checks then that makes it easier to coach and you can be more creative. So, Spencer on defense is our go-getter.”

And remember, Johnson also likes to give credit all around and identified that his assistants are also critical pieces.

“I say this all the time, anytime I’ve got Coach McFatten with me, we’ve got a chance, man. I’ve got the best defensive coordinator in the state returning so that’s a good thing,” Johnson chuckled. “I do believe we’re going to have a very good offensive line. Those guys never get enough credit so I try to give them some love, we’re returning a good group so I think we’ll be fine.”

As hopeful and positive as Johnson was in speaking of the upcoming season, the third-year coach does acknowledge that his Dark Horses did suffer some great losses from last year’s roster as well.

“Granted, out of the 5,000 yards of offense we had last year, 3,000 of them are gone,” he stated with some laughter. “J’Daques Wallace, Jaheim Faison … we’ve got to replace those guys. They were phenomenal and we were very versatile so I think we’re going to be a different offense but still believe we’ll be just as versatile.”

It has now been revealed that the plan for football season is February 2021. The first practice is slated for Feb. 8 and the first game Feb. 26. There is a season limit of seven games and a weekly limit of one game. As the COVID-19 Virus is very fluid – ever changing with spikes both up and down on a daily basis – this is all very tentative to say the least. Johnson and his Dark Horses, though, want to hear none of it. They are focused only on the aspect that season will be played.

When asked about the possibility of not playing football this season, Johnson quickly dismissed that idea.

“Not being able to play? Who said we weren’t going to be able to play? We don’t talk about that, man,” Johnson asserted. “We don’t even talk about that. We just try to be one percent better every day. We attack the day wherever our feet are. The Good Lord knows I need football in my life and so do those kids so we don’t even focus on not playing.”

In conclusion, Johnson simply reiterated what the goal for the upcoming season is and solidified his happiness to be at Clinton High School.

“I’m proud to be in Clinton. I’m proud to be a part of such a good tradition and I’m jacked up for the season as always,” he affirmed. “I think we’re going to have a pretty good football team. Obviously, we’re losing a lot from last year, that senior class was second to none, so we’ve really got some work to do. The object is to score more points than the opponent does, and we’re still going to do that, but it’s going to look a little different than it did last year,” Johnson concluded.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]