Race event coming to Harrells

Harrells Raceway will be the site of the upcoming Carolina vs Virginia Cash Days racing event, set for Saturday, Sept. 12. Gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is $10 for ages 13 and up while ages 12 and under are free. Track overseer Elliot Jeffers expects the stands to be packed with excited and fans and invites one and all out to the dragway for this fun-filled event. Dubbed “the biggest littlest drag strip on this side of the southeast,” Harrells Raceway is located at 3030 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, NC 28444