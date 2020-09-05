Wiffle Tournament set for October

Miffly Field Corey Grantham tosses a pitch this past season at Miffly Field. Hunter Grantham makes the tag at first base, beating out the oncoming baserunner Daniel Westbrook this past season at Miffly Field. Reid Barefoot takes a swing this past season at Miffly Field.

With COVID-19 lingering and prompting disruptions in typical sports activities until later in the fall, up and coming sporting events are quickly gaining traction. One such recreation that is rapidly growing in popularity is Wiffle Ball. Wiffle Ball isn’t exactly a new activity, having becoming popular nationwide in the 1960s, but, especially in our area, the game has seen a resurgence recently and has yielded a growing league right here in Sampson County and a highly successful annual tournament just up the road in Johnston County.

Wiffle ball is a variation of the sport of baseball, designed for indoor or outdoor play in confined areas. The game is played using a perforated, light-weight, plastic ball and a long, plastic bat. It is commonly played in backyards, on city streets, and on beaches. The game is similar to baseball and is designed for 2–10 players.

Spivey’s Corner is the hometown of Miffly Field, built and ran by Midway High School graduate Austin Raynor. Raynor, with help from his father Greg and classmate Charlie Strickland, constructed the field in 2017. Since then, Miffly Field has hosted various events ranging from summer leagues, fundraisers, and tournaments. The field also hosted a movie night for the Raynor family’s church. This local attraction has garnered some pretty high reviews throughout its life, having earned Wiffle Ball Field of the Month in Feb. 2018 by Excursions Journey To Health and even drawing attention from the Durham Parks and Rec Department. Miffly Field closely resembles the Boston Red Sox’s infamous Fenway Park with a miniature sized ‘Green Monster’ in left field that reaches 12 foot tall.

Now, as the year 2020 pushes onward, Raynor and Miffly Field is set to host its first-ever Fall Tournament.

The inaugural ‘Fall Classic Tournament’ is set for Oct. 3 and 4. The entry fee to play in this event is $80. Teams are required to have four players in order to play, and the style of play will be slow pitch. The tournament will begin on Saturday with pool play format, and conclude on Sunday. Tournament champions will receive a cash reward. It is suggested that teams bring their own softball-sized wiffle balls and yellow bats. The full list of tournament rules can be found on the tournament sign-up page. If you would like to enter a four-man team into the event, please contact Miffly Wiffle on Facebook @mifflywiffle or on Instagram @miffly_wiffle. If you are unable to reach Miffly Wiffle on their social media accounts, please contact Austin Raynor at (910) 990-4175.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]