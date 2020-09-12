Countdown to kickoff

Football practice is underway at Harrells Christian Academy ahead of the Crusaders first game on Sept. 25 at Trinity Christian Academy. In a stark contrast to the public school systems bound by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, Harrells Christian Academy, a North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association sanctioned private academy, is well underway with their preparations for the start of fall sports. For the Crusaders football team, they have been practicing for a couple of weeks now, gearing up for their first contest. Per the Harrells Christian Academy website, the Crusaders will hit the road that night for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Trinity Christian School.

