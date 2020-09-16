Lady Lions sweep Scotland Christian

Taylor Faircloth gets high for a big hit for Mintz Christian Academy.

The Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions continued their 2020 volleyball campaign on Friday night, with junior varsity and varsity tilts against the visiting Lady Saints of Scotland Christian. Scotland put up valiant fights in both matches, but Mintz was too much for the visitors, succumbing in straight set sweeps in both contests.

Junior Varsity

Mintz JV came into the evening defending a 4-0 start to the season. A relatively easy first set gave way to a Scotland rally in the second, which nearly sent MCA to a decisive third set – something the Lady Lions haven’t seen all year.

The game got off to a familiar start: Mintz built up an early, large lead, making it exceedingly difficult for the Saints to catch fire in the first set.

Getting out in front 15-6, the Lady Lions only gave up two more points in the set to take a 1-0 lead over the visitors.

It wouldn’t be nearly as comfortable a margin for Mintz in the second set, however. Tied at 9-9, MCA went on an 8-0 run, getting out in front 17-9. The lead was enhanced to 22-13 before the Lady Saints rallied, with the aid of uncommon mistakes by the home team. With the score at 22-17, Mintz head coach Anna Heinz called for time to try and stem the bleeding. The breather did the trick and following a Scotland serve into the net, Ciera Ellis closed out the set for a 25-18 Mintz set sweep and a 5-0 JV record.

Varsity

Just as their junior varsity counterparts, the varsity Lady Lions went into this conference matchup defending an unblemished record of 5-0.

Coming off perhaps their toughest game to date, Mintz put together a solid first set against the varsity Lady Saints. Leading 16-9, MCA gave up just four more points to win the opening set, 25-13.

The second followed a similar pattern as the first. A small Mintz advantage of 10-6 built up to 21-11 before Scotland called for time, which failed to stop the Lady Lions momentum. Gabby Walters, an MCA ninth grader, came out of the timeout and racked up four straight points to seal a 25-11 second set victory.

In the third set, Scotland, aided by some communication miscues from the Lady Lions, was able to get back some of the ground lost after trailing 17-9. The effort at making things interesting failed, however, as Mintz eventually secured a 25-18 set win and with it came the game victory.

With the win, the varsity Lady Lions now improve to 6-0 for the year. A home matchup against rival Columbus Christian Academy awaited MCA on Tuesday evening.

