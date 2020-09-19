Lady Lions maul Columbus

Taylor Faircloth plays the ball during her team’s contest against Columbus Christian.

Mintz Christian Academy continued their fall sports seasons on Tuesday. The Lions were set to host the Columbus Christian Pacers in three events, however, the soccer matchup was postponed for now. Junior varsity and varsity volleyball played on, however, and it was the homestanding Lady Lions securing straight set sweeps in both contests.

Junior Varsity

This junior varsity match up began as a close affair before the Lady Lions put on the blinders and never looked back, cruising to 25-8 and 25-1 set victories in the minimum two sets necessary.

The Lady Pacers kept up with the home team Lions in the very early stages of the first set of the game, playing to a tie at 8-8. That tally, though, quickly became a large and unrecoverable deficit.

After ten straight serves from MCA ninth grader Ciera Ellis, the Lady Pacers faced an 18-8 hole and their head coach called for time to try and stanch the bleeding.

Unluckily for Columbus, the one minute stoppage of play did nothing to halt MCA’s run as Ellis finished off the set with seven more points for the 25-8 first period win.

The only blemish in the second set for Mintz was Abigail Walters first serve to open the set, which went down for a service error to give the Lady Pacers a 1-0. Following that, it was off to the races for Mintz, who went on a remarkable 25-0 run. All 25 points were awarded to Ellis, whose efforts help clinch a 25-1 second frame win and the 2-0 victory.

Mintz’s win brought them to 6-0 (5-0) with the Lady Tigers of Temple Christian School up next. That tilt is slated for Friday evening at 4:30.

Varsity Volleyball

Following a different script than the game that preceded it, Columbus’ varsity team got stronger as their game against Mintz went on.

The slow start for the Lady Pacers proved costly, though, as the Lady Lions jumped out to a big lead and dominated the first set to the tune of a 25-9 opening win.

That would be the low point for the visitors.

While the Lady Pacers managed to string together much tougher fights in the second and third sets, it wasn’t enough to extend the game with Columbus falling 25-18 and 25-22, respectively.

Anna Heinz, first year head coach of Mintz volleyball, remarked: “I loved how the girls executed the ball when given the chance. MCA volleyball, as a team, has to learn how to communicate more not before or after the play, but in the middle of the action. That will allow us to take our program to the next level.”

Mintz improved to 7-0 following the win. Just as the JV will face Temple next, so will the varsity. That game is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

