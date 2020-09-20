CHS legend Lewis shares ‘My Story’

Bob Lewis receives a football for his fifth birthday. Courtesy Photos | Alan Wooten ‘My Story’ back cover. Courtesy Photos | Alan Wooten Bob Lewis is hoisted by members of his 1997 State Championship team. File Photos | Sampson Independent Lewis paces the sidelines, a familiar sight for Dark Horse fans. Bob Lewis pictured with James Faison, Ray Bolton and Bryan Peterson at a Hall of Fame induction in August 2016. File Photos | Sampson Independent File Photos | Sampson Independent Clinton football legends Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis share a smile with newly-presented plaques as the Clinton Football field is dedicated in their honor. File Photos | Sampson Independent Bob Lewis Career Highlights Six State Championships (1973, 1990, 1996, 1997, 2001, and 2005) 20 Conference Championships Overall record of 333-153-6

Coached in North/South and East/West Games Coached in two Shrine Bowls 2018 NCHSAA Hall of Fame Inductee Robinson-Lewis Field unveiled in 2019

“Things get lost in time. I think players that played for me and fans that came out at that time, they can come back and have a written record of what happened.’ — Bob Lewis

Longtime Clinton football leading man Bob Lewis celebrated another milestone recently – the publishing of his memoirs.

In an autobiography slated to be released in the coming weeks, “My Story – An Autobiography by Bob Lewis” is set to hit local shelves and should prove to be quite the read for the hometown crowd. California-based Bookstand Publishing is handling the publication.

Lewis launched his coaching career at the middle school level in Clinton before heading to East Bladen for his first high school job. He coached the Eagles from 1972-1979 and in 1973, Lewis claimed his very first state championship, winning the 3A crown with the Eagles.

Lewis departed East Bladen following the 1979 season and spent six seasons from 1980-1985 at Pender High School before finding his way back to Clinton in 1986. Once there, he served as an assistant to coach to the legendary Bobby Robinson for two years before Robinson retired and Lewis took the reins of the Dark Horses in 1988. Lewis and the Dark Horses secured the state title in 2A in 1990, then again in 1996 and 1997 and once more in 2001.

Lewis added his sixth state championship title in 2005 while at the helm of the Harrells Christian Academy football program, winning the NCISAA 8-man Championship.

Among his six state championships, Lewis can also add to his resume coaching in the old North/South games, the East/West games in Greensboro, and twice as a coach in the Shrine Bowl. Overall, he compiled a 333-153-6 record during his coaching career.

Lewis shared that the thoughts of sharing his story all began at the urging from his sons.

“This thing started out several years ago,” Lewis said. “My sons kept telling me ‘You need to write down all of this stuff that you have done over the years,’ so probably a year ago I started doing that.”

Lewis shared that the book is an in-depth look into both personal and professional aspects of his life.

“As I wrote, I put some personal stuff from my life from the time I was born until the time I graduated from college,” he shared. “After college, most of the book from then on are about the towns I coached in and the teams I had. As I was writing it, I realized it was going to be sort of a history, so to speak, of the five different schools where I worked. I put a lot of stories in there, some things about the coaches I had, some of the players I had, and the state championships, and all that.”

Among some of the highlights from the book are stories from the first football he received at the age of five and observing football practices in his wee years, his college experience during his days at Campbell College, and the many, many memories made from his time playing at the junior varsity level all through his final game in 2017. Perhaps one of the more intriguing entries in “My Story” is when Lewis detailed nearly going to positions in Lumberton, Wilmington and Fayetteville before eventually opting for the five schools in Elizabethtown, Clinton, Harrells, Burgaw and Whiteville.

Throughout the conversation, Lewis expressed that the purpose of the book is not to make a profit – he simply wanted to share his story and provide a means for former players and fans to have an outlet to relive their memories.

“If you like Friday nights, it will probably be a good read,” Lewis offered to the Bladen Journal’s Alan Wooten. “I’m not doing this to make money. I’m selling the books, but, I just want to get back what I invested in to publishing the book.”

Lewis also hinted that while this book may be a one and done, he hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility of a part two.

“This is probably a one-time thing, although since I finished it, I’ve looked back and there’s a lot more stories I could share. Right now, though, I don’t have plans of doing anything else, but we’ll see what happens.”

When asked what he wanted people’s key takeaways to be from “My Story,” Lewis referenced the memories and the recollection of what happened.

“Things get lost in time,” he stated. “I think players that played for me and fans that came out at that time, they can come back and have a written record of what happened. Facts can get twisted around and I verified everything that I put into the book. From reading old newspaper articles, to calling and speaking with former players and coaches, I wanted to make sure I got everything right.”

“Here in Clinton, I wrote something from every season we played from 1988 to 2001 and I picked it up again in 2010 through 2017, so, this is a way people will get to enjoy inside things that went on, how the coaches worked, how we got along, and some funny stories as well. I think players will enjoy having this to keep in the years to come and to look back. Another reason I wrote it is so my grandchildren and the people after that will get to see what I was about.”

The book will be paperback. Currently, Matthews Health Mart and Matthews Cards and Gifts in Clinton and Leinwand’s in Elizabethtown are slated to have the book available once it has been released. There will also be an online option through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

