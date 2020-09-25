Gridiron Preview: HCA kicks off

Connor Spell gets a tackle in a previous game for Harrells Christian Academy.

After a year-long battle of uncertainty for sports across the state of North Carolina amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one area school will finally suit up for a gridiron showdown under the lights on Friday nights. That school is Harrells Christian Academy, whose Crusaders football unit will travel to Fayetteville for an NCISAA showdown with Trinity Christian School.

However due to inclement weather, the game has been moved to Monday, so the Friday night lights will wait, but a game is still scheduled.

This year, the Independent will continue its weekly Gridiron Preview with the Fall 2020 version focusing solely on HCA. Let’s dive in and take a look at Monday night’s game featuring the dueling Crusaders teams.

HCA at Trinity Christian

Harrells had a successful season a year ago, finishing at 8-3 overall and 2-2 in league play. In a four-team postseason playoff, the Crusaders fell to SouthLake Christian in the first round, who avenged a big loss at the hands of HCA earlier in the year.

This year, Harrells is looking to repeat that success. Even though the Crusaders lost some big names from last years squad, the coaching staff is confident that with enough key pieces returning along with adding a trio of players from Wallace-Rose Hill, HCA will be just fine and should remain competitive.

One area in particular where the Crusaders should be solid is their ground game. Isaac Underwood was their second leading rusher last year with 722 yards. That was nearly 1,000 yards behind Jack Laslo’s 1,612. Now as a senior, Underwood should again be one of Harrells’ leading rushers, but this time he’ll be competing alongside Devin Gardner, who was WRH’s third leading rusher last year with 772 yards behind a pair of 1,000-plus yard rushers.

Another bright spot that the Crusaders coaching staff is excited about is their defense. With most of their defensive unit returning for a year ago, Harrells’ experience on that side of the ball should be beneficial.

It’ll be interesting to see how tonight’s game unfolds. Trinity took a big shutout win last season over Harrells and return a mixed bag of some of their biggest weapons from that team. This should prove to be a big, early season test for the Crusaders as they finally kick things off.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.