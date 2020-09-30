Harrells triumphant in opener

After being postponed Friday night due to weather, the Harrells Crusaders got their football season officially underway on Monday night when they traveled to Fayetteville to take on Trinity Christian School on the gridiron. A rainy night still greeted the players, perhaps causing disruptions in play styles, but after what turned out to be a hard-nosed, defensive battle, it was Harrells that eked out the victory with a thrilling 7-6 final score.

Harrells struck first in the contest, securing the first points of the game in the opening quarter. Senior Isaac Underwood ran the ball in for the first touchdown from six yards out and Ethan Spell knocked home the extra point to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead.

The scoring halted there, however, with no more scoring throughout the first half as Harrells 7-0 lead stood at the halftime intermission.

When play resumed in the third quarter, Trinity Christian finally countered with a touchdown of their own. Tyree Kirk found paydirt for the home team, running 43 yards for a rushing touchdown to make it 7-6. The HCA defense put in good work on the 2-point conversion attempt, though, thwarting Trinity’s effort to take the lead as a huge defensive stop left the score at 7-6.

That’s exactly how things ended as the defensive nature of the game held true and Harrells walked off the field owners of a 7-6 victory over a high quality opponent.

Last year, Trinity finished the season at 8-2 overall and State Champions of the NCISAA Division-3 playoffs. They rolled HCA 56-0 in last year’s meeting and returned – and added – some key pieces to this years roster. As such, Harrells head coach Jason Arnette spoke on the quality of the win.

“I think it will be a signature win,” he stated. “They are the defending state champions so I’d say it was a signature win. They returned a few players and picked up a few from public schools as well but we have to play them again to end the regular season so we can’t get too big headed.”

When asked about the low-scoring, defensive nature of the contest, Arnette added that he thinks it was a combination of weather, first game jitters, and just a good ole battle between two strong defenses.

“We did some nice things on defense,” Arnette added. “We would bend some but ultimately did not break. We are still a work in progress on offense but the rain didn’t help plus Trinity has a few studs on their defense.”

Underwood finished the game with 13 yards rushing, but was the player that scored that crucial touchdown. Devin Gardner led the Crusaders with 88 yards on 23 carries and Xavier Arrington had 28 yards on eight carries. Collectively, Trinity outperformed Harrells in total offense with 239 against 152, and both teams surrendered a pair of fumbles.

With the win, the Crusaders are 1-0 on the season. They’re next opponent is North Raleigh Christian Academy this Friday night; another road game. Arnette says he’s not yet received game film from the Knights, who lost their first game against Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord) Academy, 21-14. Regardless, Arnette says he saw some things Monday night that he plans on addressing this week in practice. Last year, HCA defeated NRCA 13-7.

Game time Friday is 7 p.m.

