Gridiron Preview: HCA Week 2

Harrells Christian Academy will take to the road again this evening, this time up to Wake County to take on North Raleigh Christian Academy. The Crusaders squeaked by Trinity this past Monday while the Knights took a 21-14 loss to Cabarrus Academy. Let’s dive in and take a look at what Friday night’s game has to offer.

HCA at North Raleigh Christian

In their contest last week, the Knights did a pretty decent job of mixing up their offense. While their rushing attack seemed to be more effective, NRCA threw the ball 29 times, completing 11 for 91 yards. On the ground, they compiled 127 yards for 218 total yards.

Meanwhile for the Crusaders, Monday’s night match was quite the defensive battle that resulted in a 7-6 nail-biter. Trinity Christian scored their touchdown in the third quarter and attempted what would have been a game-winning 2-point conversion. Harrells, though, thwarted that attempt, leaving the score at the final margin of 7-6. The Crusaders also had their most success on the ground as their passing game was virtually nonexistent.

Tonight’s game should prove to be another tale-teller that gives the Harrells coaching staff an idea of how their season could unfold. With a strong repertoire of running backs, the Crusaders will likely look to get their ground game going. At the same time, however, with only 21 yards passing last week, that, too, will likely be an area of targeted improvement.

Game time is set for the 7 p.m. tonight.

