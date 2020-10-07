Harrells shuts out Knights

Devin Gardner hits the outside for a big run for Harrells on Friday night. Quarterback Ethan Spell evades a tackle and picks up extra yards for the Crusaders. Ethan Spell lines up for the field goal that put Harrells up 3-0 in the first half on Friday. Jahiem Murphy was one of several Crusaders defensive players that spent time in the backfield on Friday night pestering the NRCA quarterback. Xavier Arrington hits the outside to pick up some yards on the ground for Harrells.

Back on the field for the second time in the same week, the Harrells Crusaders Football team hit the road up to Wake County on Friday night to take on North Raleigh Christian Academy on the gridiron. What started out as a low-scoring, defensive battle in the first half quickly turned into a route in the latter stages of the game as the Crusaders captured a 23-0 victory.

Throughout the first half, the defining story for each team was offensive struggles. Maybe, though, that was an attribute to the solid play of how well their defenses were playing. Each team had small flashes of potential, but ultimately, it was a defensive struggle.

That, however, changed as the second quarter pressed on.

Harrells faced third down and nine to go when a fumble on the play resulted in fortuitous opportunity for the Crusaders. The ball was scooped up in the backfield by HCA and was advanced just a yard short of the first down marker. Harrells gambled on fourth down, which proved successful, and on the very next play, Ethan Spell connected with Sam Hope for a big pass play that sent the Crusaders deep into Knights territory. From there, Harrells wasn’t able to much more yardage, but the big play left them close enough for a 24-yard field goal by Spell that put the Crusaders up 3-0 with about 8:05 left on the clock in the first half.

From there, the game returned to its defensive nature and the 3-0 margin held true at halftime.

Out of the break, the teams continued to trade defensive blows. Early in the third, NRCA forced and recovered a Crusaders fumbled and took over on the HCA 48-yard line. Their drive immediately looked to be headed toward good things as the Knights drove deeper into Crusaders territory. But, right on cue, Harrells put an exclamation point on things when Devin Gardner came up with a Pick-6 that went for 75 yards and took the sails right out of NRCA. Spell connected the PAT and with 8:28 showing on the clock in the third, HCA lead 10-0.

That margin stood at the break as the game moved to quarter number four.

With the game now in the fourth quarter, Harrells added two more scores that perpetually carried the game from a hard-nosed defensive battle to a straightforward blowout. It didn’t take long for Gardner to pick up an offensive touchdown when he punched it in from two yards out. With 10:45 left in the game, the HCA lead stood at 17-0 as the Crusaders were getting cranked up while the Knights were still stuck in the mud.

Another fruitless NRCA drive put the ball right back into the hands of Harrells. Much like they had throughout the second half, HCA slowly chipped away at the Knights defense, methodically marching downfield. With 6:04 left in the game, Gardner completed the hat trick with his third score of the game to put the Crusaders up 23-0. The PAT was blocked this time as the score rested there.

After an Albert Thornton interception with 4:35 left, Harrells could have easily added another score, but head coach Jason Arnette called off the dogs and resigned to taking a knee to run out the clock on a 23-0 victory.

The defense for Harrells was mighty on Friday night, holding North Raleigh to just 74 yards of total offense. Once things got going for the Crusaders, they finished with 287 for themselves. Gardner carried the load for the Crusaders, totaling 25 carries for 109 yards. Xavier Arrington had seven for 28, Isaac Underwood nine for 31, and Thornton four for 29. Spell completed two of three passing attempts for 68 yards. Hope caught one for 46 yards and Trent Jackson caught the other for 22 yards.

On defense, the Crusaders forced three turnovers. Jackson led the way on that side of the ball with seven tackles and assisting on four more.

With the win, Harrells moves to 2-0 on the season. They finally get to turn the lights on inside their own stadium this Friday night as they host Carolina Bearcats. Game time is 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]