Gridiron Preview: Week 3

Xavier Arrington hits the outside to pick up some yards on the ground for Harrells during last week’s game against North Raleigh Carolina Academy.

The Harrells Crusaders look to improve to 3-0 Friday night when they host the Carolina Bearcats football squad out of Charlotte. Tonight’s contest will mark the Crusaders first contest under their own lights for the 2020 season. Let’s dive right in and take a look at tonight’s match.

After a struggle in week one, Harrells finally found some success on the offensive side of the ball last week at North Raleigh. Both teams in that game struggled early offensive, but it was the Crusaders that wore down Knights defense and eventually overpowered their foe, 23-0.

Devin Gardner had a breakout game for Harrells, coming up with a 75-yard Pick-6 on defense and scoring two more touchdowns on offense. For the season, he has 203 rushing yards followed by Isaac Underwood, Xavier Arrington, and Albert Thornton. The Crusaders have their weapons for sure but so far, their offense hasn’t quite been put on full display. Their defense, on the other hand, has held teams scoreless for seven of the last eight quarters. They allowed just one score back in week one and have overall appeared to be a solid unit.

For the Carolina Bearcats, they come in at 2-1 overall. Their lone loss came last week at the hands of AHOP Christian Leadership Academy, which was a 51-6 blowout. The Bearcats stats are incomplete but in last years meeting between the two schools, HCA took home a 38-27 victory.

Tonight, we’re going to see if the Crusaders can turn in yet another defensive showcase while also keeping their offense cranked up from last week’s game. Being on their own field should also be extra beneficial for Harrells, who won’t want to see their home opener tarnished.

Game time is 7 p.m.

