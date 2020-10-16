Gridiron Preview: Week 4

Harrells Christian Academy enters Week 4 of their 2020 football campaign at 3-0. Off to a promising start, the Crusaders are hopeful to remain undefeated and run their record to 4-0. To do that, they’ll have to overcome the challenges that Hickory Grove Christian Academy present.

Harrells head coach Jason Arnette has already expressed that his concern is the Lions running game, stating that his team is up against a good running back.

This running back the Crusaders crew is nervous about is likely Sean Dickey, who had 147 rushing yards and a touchdown in their lone game this season; a 28-27 victory over Asheville Independent.

For the Crusaders, they’ve achieved greater offensive success the past couple games after a slow start in week one.

Devin Gardner has hit 456 yards this season with seven touchdowns and has a plethora of supporting cast as on a whole the Harrells Offense has compiled 769 rushing yards. In the early going of this season, the rushing game has definitely been the Crusaders strong suit as their passing game has amassed less than 100 yards on the season.

With all this said, tonight should be an entertaining game between two ground-based offensive units. With the season being shortened, improving to 4-0 would be a great accomplishment with three games left on the schedule.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

