Ethan Spell leaves a defender in the backfield as he tires to get more yards. He scored two touchdowns on Friday night. Xavier Arrington tries to shake a defender on a ball carry in a previous game. He scored one touchdown on Friday night.

The Harrells Crusaders football team got arguably their most impressive win of the season on Friday night and in doing so ran their record to 4-0. Hosting Hickory Grove Christian School, the Crusaders sprinted out to 48-14 victory, remaining unblemished on their record with three games to go.

Harrells got things going in the first quarter in notching two scores. Meanwhile, their defense held strong and kept the Lions off of the scoreboard. The Crusaders scores came in the form of an Ethan Spell 13-yard touchdown run and a Xavier Arrington 7-yard touchdown run. Both PATs were successful and after the first quarter of play, Harrells led 14-0.

Things continued on the up and up for the Crusaders in the third quarter as the HCA rout continued. The Crusaders added three more scores in the second quarter to blow the game wide open. Devin Gardner was accountable for all three scores in the quarter, the first a 5-yard run, followed by a 15-yard run, then a 12-yard run. Again, all the extra points were converted and Harrells held a commanding lead at 35-0 at halftime.

After the halftime intermission, Hickory Grove got a quick score on a 59-yard touchdown run scored by Sean Dickey. The Lions converted the PAT and made it 35-7 but the Crusaders were relentless. Hope scored one more touchdown to make it 41-7 before Gardner capped things off with a 59-yard score to make it 48-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Hickory Grove connected on one more score off the feet of Dickey to make it 48-14 in the fourth quarter, but that’s exactly where things ended as Harrells laid claim to win number four.

Carving the path for the Crusaders was Gardner with 13 carries for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Harrington had 55 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Spell had 39 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Spell also completed two passes for 53 yards, each caught by Gardner. Defensively for Harrells, Trent Jackson had 11 tackles.

Next up on the docket for the Crusaders is a trip to Ravenscroft, who stand at 1-2 overall with losses to Trinity Christian and North Raleigh Christian and a win over Wake Christian.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]