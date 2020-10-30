Gridiron Preview: Week 6

Two games remain on the schedule for the Crusaders of Harrells Christian Academy. During a season that was postponed and shortened due to COVID-19, the Crusaders have cast aside the adversity and have risen to the challenge. Harrells stands at 5-0 on the season and are quickly drawing closer to finishing the season with a perfect record. This week’s challenger is Wake Christian Academy, who enters the contest at 0-3. Let’s break down tonight’s matchup and take a look how things could possibly unfold.

The three teams that handed the Bulldogs their losses are all teams that the Crusaders have already secured wins over.

Ravenscroft handed Wake Christian a 45-21 loss, while Trinity Christian took them down 45-14, and North Raleigh Christian defeated the Bulldogs 28-7. Early signs indicate that Harrells should take home the win, but, the game has to be played, let’s not put all our eggs in one basket just yet.

The one constant we’ve seen over the season is that the Crusaders have a plethora of weapons. Devin Gardner, Xavier Arrington, and Isaac Underwood have proven themselves as viable options for the Harrells offensive regime. Gardner is leading the way for the Crusaders with 759 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games. While Underwood and Arrington’s numbers aren’t that close, the duo has still done a great job playing supporting roles when needed.

As for Wake Christian, their stats aren’t fully complete, but what is available is rather underwhelming. They appear to mix things up a bit between the pass/run, but, the Bulldogs passing game seems to be their weapon of choice. Still, this Wake Christian offense is struggling as they’re being outscored 118-42 on the season.

Again, there’s nothing on the table that suggests Harrells doesn’t win this game. Barring a self-imposed letdown, the Crusaders should improve to 6-0 to set the stage for the regular season finale: a rematch against Trinity Christian.

Game time tonight is 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot[email protected]