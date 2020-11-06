Gridiron Preview: Week 7

Harrells flanker Sam Hope stiff-arms a Wake Christian defender on a first quarter gain last week. Ethan Spell breaks up a pass in the endzone to end a second half Bulldog scoring threat in last week’s game.

The regular season finale of the 2020 football season will unfold tonight at Harrells Christian Academy. The Crusaders stand at 6-0 on the year and perfection is just one game away. To achieve that honor, Harrells will close out the season against the team that got it all started: Trinity Christian. There are many different reasons as to why this game should be quite interesting so let’s dive right in and break it all down.

All the way back in Week 1, the Crusaders eked out a one point, 7-6 win over Trinity Christian. After that game, each team mounted winning streaks until Trinity was shell-shocked on the road at North Raleigh Christian Academy. After beating the Knights substantially two weeks prior, NRCA sprung the upset on their own home turf 14-8 last week.

So, before any head-to-head stats can be discussed, it’s worth noting that Trinity Christian enters this game with a couple of chips on their shoulder.

During the season, the three-headed trio of Devin Gardner, Xavier Arrington, and Isaac Underwood have been stellar for the Crusaders Offense. Gardner stands out on the season, nearing 1,000 yards total rushing, but throughout the season all three guys have had some big performances. The question for HCAs offense is will they have trouble again against Trinity’s defense, or, was that some first game jitters that have been kicked out of the system? In that first game, Trinity outgained Harrells 242-162. Will this game shape up to be the same?

As has been the case for most of the season for our previews, Trinity’s stats aren’t fully complete, but that doesn’t prevent us from getting an idea of what their offensive gameplan could be tonight. For starters, several different players have all carried the rock this season for TCA. Senior Daquan McNeill looks to bear the load but sophomore Xavier Tubbs-Matthews appears to play a supporting role. Trinity also isn’t afraid to pass the ball so the Crusaders should be prepared to see some plays through the air.

Each team makes valid arguments on the offensive side of the ball but the first time around, defense was the name of the game. What will happen this time around? Can HCA pick up one last regular season win to finish undefeated? Or, will Trinity come in and play spoiler? We’ll find out tonight!

Game time is 7 p.m.

