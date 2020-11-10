Miffly Field wraps up two events

Tournament Champions, HitMen, from left, are: CJ Jackson, Ty Narron, Tyler Jackson, Spencer Griswold. All-Tournament Team was, from left, back row: Ty Narron, CJ Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Austin Raynor, Ryan Barefoot, Caleb Byrd, Spencer Griswold; and front row: Craig Hardin, Adam Williams, Reid Barefoot and Jordan Adams. Reid Barefoot (Super Smash Brothers) throws the ball from the ground to second base, while his brother Ryan Barefoot (with Uncensored, No. 3 jersey) runs during the Final Three game on Sunday. Hunter Grantham (Brokebat Mountain) pitches with Austin Raynor (Brokebat Mountain) in the background during the Final Four game on Sunday.

Sampson County’s own Miffly Field has wrapped up an exciting month of events .The Wiffle Ball field located in Spivey’s Corner recently hosted two huge events that yielded both success and publicity for the hometown venue.

Miffly Field was built and is ran by Midway High School graduate Austin Raynor. Raynor, with help from his father Greg and classmate Charlie Strickland, constructed the field in 2017. Since then, Miffly Field has hosted various events ranging from summer leagues, fundraisers, and tournaments. The field also hosted a movie night for the Raynor family’s church.

This local attraction has garnered some pretty high reviews throughout its life, having earned Wiffle Ball Field of the Month in February 2018 by Excursions Journey To Health and even drawing attention from the Durham Parks and Rec Department. Miffly Field closely resembles the Boston Red Sox’s infamous Fenway Park with a miniature sized ‘Green Monster’ in left field that reaches 12 foot tall.

During the month of October, the venue hosted the first annual Fall Classic Tournament as well as being honored the opportunity to host 32nd edition of the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament.

Raynor put together a summary for the Independent, highlighting the accomplishments of the two events.

“It was a wonderful two weekends of wiffle ball at Miffly Field,” Raynor wrote. “The Fall Classic Tournament saw 12 teams from around the state of North Carolina play in Spivey’s Corner. Teams came from Hayesville (6 hours away), Kenly, Pine Level, Benson, Bailey, and more towns in North Carolina to play for the two-days event.”

“The first day of play was awesome,” Raynor continued. “Every team had a wonderful time and play was competitive. On Championship Day, Uncensored from Benson took home the crown after beating HitMen from Pine Level. Players of Uncensored were Craig Hardin, Jordan Adams, Ryan Barefoot, and Caleb Byrd. This was the first edition of the Fall Classic Tournament and first wiffle ball tournament of the year.”

Raynor also obtained a statement from NC Wiffle Ball Tournament Director, Jeff Davis. The statement can also be found on their official website, https://ncwiffleball.weebly.com/.

“The first Sunday rain in the tournament’s 39 years and a powerful defending champion Uncensored team was not enough to deter The HitMen, who went through the weekend unbeaten to capture the North Carolina Championship for 2020,” Davis wrote.

Davis went on to provide a summary of how things unfolded during the contest.

MVP Ty Narron and All Tourney teammates Spencer Griswold, CJ Jackson and Tyler Jackson won an extra-innings title game 3-2 in a drizzle and a soaked field to finish the weekend 4-0. The champs were challenged in every game though, winning 17-12 over Brokebat Mountain in an extra-inning instant classic, then nipping the Super Smash Brothers 3-2, according to Davis.

In Sunday’s unbeaten game, they won a defensive battle over Uncensored before winning the rematch for the title. Last year’s runners up, the Super Smash Brothers finished third, while Brokebat Mountain was fourth. This means the HitMen beat all three other teams in the final four en route to the championship.

Joining Narron and his teammates on the All-Tournament team were Craig Hardin, Jordan Adams and Caleb Byrd of Uncensored, Adam Williams and Reid Barefoot of the Super Smash Brothers, and Austin Raynor of Brokebat Mountain.

The tournament was hosted in Spivey’s Corner this year at beautiful Miffly Field. It marked the first time the event has ever been held outside of Johnston County. This year’s tournament was the 32nd Annual State Tournament, but marks the 39th consecutive year of tourney play, as the event started as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament in 1982.

According to Davis, it is the second oldest Wiffle Ball Tourney in the world, bested only by the World Wiffle Ball Championships in Mishawaka, Ind., which began in 1980.

