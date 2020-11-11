Perfection in Harrells

Ethan Spell evades three tacklers on his way for a big touchdown run on Friday. Jahiem Murphy grabs the jersey of Trinity’s Gabriel Galloway-Velazquez and brings him down for a stop. Tracey Boone shoves Raymond Campos out of bounds to stop a big run. Xavier Arrington and Trinity’s Jo Ginyard trade jabs on a punt return.

The tension was thick Friday night when Harrells Christian Academy rematched Trinity Christian Academy out on the gridiron. Looking to put the bow on a perfect season in the regular season finale, the Crusaders welcomed in their opponent from Week 1, who they beat by just one point, for a rematch that was sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In a game that was a stark contrast this time around, Harrells got the job done on both sides of the ball and secured the win to finish the regular season unbeaten, 21-15.

An empty possession was the start of the night for the HCA offensive unit. The Crusaders possessed the ball for nearly five minutes before having to punt it away. The punt was a beauty that pinned Trinity deep inside their own red zone at the 10-yard line, but, it didn’t really matter. The visiting team strung together impressive run after impressive run and capped off the 90-yard drive on a 25-yard screen play from Raymond Campos to Daquan McNeill. The PAT was good and with 3:23 left on the clock in the first quarter, TCA took the lead 7-0.

That lead held through the rest of the quarter but Harrells had strung together a better-looking drive and was marching deeper into enemy territory headed to the second quarter.

Indeed, the Crusaders countered Trinity’s impressive drive with one of their own. With 9:09 on the clock, Devin Gardner capped off an 86-yard drive, bouncing off defenders and rumbling into the end zone on an 11-yard run. Ethan Spell put the PAT up through the uprights and tied the game at 7-7.

Trinity’s next drive was nowhere near as successful, in fact, it went backwards after a block in the back penalty. They were unable to surpass the yards needed for a first down and were forced to punt the ball away. That punt was a poor one and left the Crusaders with possession of the ball at midfield.

One play. One play is all it took for Harrells to take the lead over Trinity. Quarterback Ethan Spell carried the rock around the left side and bounced off several would-be tacklers as erupted down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown run. Spell also added the PAT and with 4:41 on the clock in the second quarter, HCA led 14-7.

With time in the half slipping away, the teams swapped equally poor possessions. Trinity was forced to punt after another drive that went in reverse. Harrells took over in plus-territory at the Trinity 43-yard line, but the Crusaders didn’t turn in the best of performances on that drive and were also forced to punt it back to Trinity. This punt, though, forced a massive turn of events that likely cost Trinity the game. The man back to receive the punt fumbled the ball and Harrells’ Sam Hope recovered the fumbled inside the Trinity 10-yard line and on the next play Gardner ran the ball in for another score. Spell once again connected on the PAT and at the halftime intermission, Harrells led 21-7.

After the break, Trinity’s opening drive was looking promising. They had marched well into Crusaders territory but James Cavenaugh came up with a huge interception that shutdown the scoring threat. The teams traded possessions throughout the remainder of the quarter in this back-and-forth chess match, but the 21-7 score was upheld as the action moved to the fourth quarter.

The back and forth continued in the fourth quarter, which only aided Harrells who only needed to preserve their lead. The clock continued to move as neither team generated scoring opportunities. All of that, however, changed as the time to play shrunk under 5 minutes. Needing two scores, Trinity took possession and moved down field in a hurry. They capitalized on a facemask penalty that moved them closer to the end zone. Finally, with 2:58 left, McNeill found paydirt from eight yards out. Making things even more interesting was Trinity opting to go for a 2-point conversion, which was converted by Gabriel Galloway-Velazquez to bring the margin to 21-15.

It wouldn’t be enough, however. Trinity was able to get one last possession but Spell secured an interception on one last heave to end zone and secured Harrells’ 21-15 victory.

Gardner led the charge for the Crusaders, scoring two touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts and compiling 125 yards. Spell had 69 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Trent Jackson had 8.5 tackles, Tracey Boone had five, and Grice Bell had four to go along with his fumble recovery. Spell and Cavenaugh had one interception apiece.

With the win, Harrells is now 7-0 overall and has qualified for the NCISAA Division II Playoffs. They received the No. 2 seed and will host Cabarrus Cannon/Concord Academy Friday night.

