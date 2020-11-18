Harrells advances to title game

Tracey Boone just misses getting a pass deflection for the Harrells’ defense. Albert Thornton pursues the Warriors receiver. Harrells’ Devin Gardner scurries into the end zone after recovering a Cabarrus fumble just before halftime. Harrells lines up in the fog for the game’s opening kickoff on Friday.

A thick fog greeted football fans at Harrells Christian Academy on Friday night as the Crusaders kicked off postseason play. A kick off originally set for 6 p.m. was delayed about an hour after some lighting issues, but, for Harrells it was business as usual. After briefly trailing in the early going, Harrells got things rolling along and absolutely pummeled the visiting Cabarrus Warriors, 63-35.

A wild scene unfolded Friday night as a high-scoring game was the result of a tumultuous setting. Despite lighting issues, heavy fog and a cold, thick dew, the action on the field was blistering hot.

Cabarrus got off to a quick start, putting their vaunted passing game on full display as they drove the field on the opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead.

Harrells, though, countered with their run game. The Crusaders took their first possession with 9:25 on the clock on their own 22-yard line. They marched all 78 yards to the end zone and Xavier Arrington picked up the score from seven yards out to put the Crusaders on the board. Spell’s PAT was good and the game was tied at 7-7 with 4:09 left to go in the first quarter.

The Warriors next offensive possession was a poor one, to say the least. They went 3-and-out on three straight incomplete passes and quickly punted the ball back to HCA. After setting up shop on their own 40-yard line, it took just one play for Devin Gardner to scamper all 60 yards to the house for the score. Spell’s PAT again split the uprights and Harrells had taken the lead with 3:30 left on the clock in quarter one, 14-7

That score held serve for the remainder of the period, but by the end, Cabarrus was already threatening.

Indeed, mere seconds into the second quarter the Warriors tied things up. After another successful point after, the score was even at 14-14 with 11:57 showing through the fog on the scoreboard.

The tie score lasted only a few seconds, though. After the Warriors kicked off, the Harrells offense took the field on their own 36-yard line. Again, it was Gardner’s number that was called and once again it took just one play for the score. Gardner gobbled up all 64 yards for the score to put the Crusaders back in front at 21-14 with 11:36 still on the clock in the first half.

For Cabarrus, things went from bad to worse in a very short amount of time. The Warriors coughed up the ball by way of a fumble at their own 5-yard line and it was Gardner that dove in and gobbled up the loose ball. With just 15 feet to go for another score, Arrington carried the rock in on this one-play drive and boosted the Crusaders lead to 28-14.

Concord kept their cool, though, and wasn’t deterred by the setback. Instead, they returned to their bread-and-butter passing game and began to chip away at the Crusaders defense. Bit by bit they worked their way down the field and found the end zone to get back into contention. Another successful PAT later, and the score rested at 28-21 with 7:32 left to go in the half.

For whatever reason, Cabarrus attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. It was unsuccessful and after one play, Harrells was already deep into enemy territory. It was Gardner that capped off this drive, running it in from a yard out to push the Crusaders lead back to two scores at 35-21.

Just as they’d done on their last drive, the Warriors began advancing the ball down field. They had worked their way back deep into Harrells territory when Walker Ward came up with a big interception to shut down the threat. For the first time all game, though, the Crusaders were unable to advance the ball much and were forced to punt it away.

Now deep in their own territory and without any timeouts, Cabarrus was set up to make one final run at the end zone before halftime. Disaster struck, however, and the Warriors quarterback was sacked for a fumble by Trent Jackson. Who was it that scooped it up? None other than Gardner, who picked up the loose ball and scampered the 20 or so yards for another score, pushing the margin to 42-21.

That score proved to be the halftime score as what had been a close game was suddenly blown wide open by the Crusaders.

Things continued to crumble for the Warriors as Harrells scored yet again right out of the intermission. It was again Gardner’s name that was called for the score as the Crusaders lead stood at 49-21 with 8:45 left in quarter number three.

For Cabarrus, it was just one disaster after another as another Warriors fumble recovered by Grice Bell set the stage for another Harrells touchdown. Set up inside the Cabarrus 5-yard line, Isaac Underwood got his name in the scoring column with a touchdown from a yard out to make it 56-21 Harrells with 7:54 on the clock in the third.

With the game well in hand, the Warriors did pick up a couple scores to get back as close at 56-25 but Gardner put the exclamation mark on things with one final score on a 30-yard run to set the games final margin of 63-35.

On the game, the Crusaders tallied nearly 500 yards of total offense with a final mark of 491.

Gardner accounted for more than half of that with 279 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His fumble recovery for a touchdown gives him six total for the night. Arrington finished with two touchdowns on 15 carries for 112 yards. Underwood had one score and 18 yards of rushing.

On defense, Trent Jackson had 9.5 tackles, Jack Barber had seven, Jaheim Murphy had 6.5 and Grice Bell had 4.5

With the win, Harrells is now 8-0 and advances to the NCISAA Division II Championship. That game will be played in Arden, NC at the home of the Christ School, who toppled Trinity Christian 38-0.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

