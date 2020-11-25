Hobbton volleyball blanked at home

The Lady Wildcats volleyball squad had a tough outing on Monday afternoon when they hosted Carolina 1A Conference foe Princeton.

Coming off a 3-2 victory at Union last week, Hobbton fell to the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 on Monday, setting their season record at 1-1 overall. The Lady Wildcats were set to travel to North Duplin to continue conference play on Tuesday.

The scores from Monday’s contest against Princeton were 25-9, 25-5, and 25-6.

Lady Wildcats head coach Russell Jones explained that things just didn’t go his team’s way.

“In the second set, one of their servers went on a hot streak, building their lead from 15 to 24. She was just killing the serve,” Jones said. “In the third game, another one of their servers went from five to 13. When they got on a roll serving, we just couldn’t catch a break. In the second game, they had one with 11 in a row and one with seven in row. They weren’t all aces, but we basically gave them a free ball.

“They put it away. We just couldn’t get a side out. They are by far the best team we have faced.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]