Crusaders fall in title game

Harrells quarterback Ethan Spell peers over his offense in a previous game. File Photos | Sampson Independent Ethan Spell breaks up a pass in a previous game. File Photos | Sampson Independent Devin Gardner scampers up the field in a previous game. File Photos | Sampson Independent

After compiling a stellar, undefeated season, the Harrells Crusaders departed for Arden, NC, on Thursday as they braced for the NCISAA Division II State Championship on Friday at the Christ School. Leading up to Friday’s match, the Crusaders coaching staff conceded that the Greenies passing game concerned them. Turns out, they had every reason to worry about it. In the season finale, the Christ School cashed in a powerful offensive performance and plowed their way forward to victory, 55-21.

The Greenies drew first blood in the first quarter, capitalizing on a blocked punt to set up their first score. After the teams traded a pair of empty possessions, another Crusaders failed drive produced the Christ School’s blocked punt, which set up an AJ Simpkins to Cade Mintz pass for a 31-yard touchdown. The Greenies missed the PAT, but after one quarter of play, they led 6-0.

Unfortunately for Harrells, they struggled to merely possess the ball. The Crusaders fumbled the ensuing kickoff and then went three-and-out on the following possession, setting up another score for the Christ School. This time the Greenies ground game picked up the touchdown as Bryce Sain ran it in from eight yards out to extend the lead. Fernando Machuca converted the PAT and the Greenies led, 13-0 early in the second.

Shortly thereafter, the Christ School found the end zone again, returning to their air raid as Simpkins found Painter Richards-Barker for a 50-yard strike. The PAT was good again, and the Greenies lead was now 20-0.

The Crusaders, though, didn’t shy away. Despite the 20-0 deficit, Harrells still displayed some fight. On the ensuing Crusaders possession, Ethan Spell connected with Trent Jackson on a big pass play, which set Spell up for a 1-yard touchdown run to trim into the margin. Spell also converted the PAT, and got the Crusaders back to within 21-7.

That was short-lived, though, as Christ School’s Mintz exploded for a 58-yard touchdown run on the next possession to quickly dash the Harrells momentum. This time, the Greenies opted for and converted a 2-point conversion to take reclaim a three-score lead, 28-7.

Prior to the half, Harrells was able to crack the scoreboard one more time to chip back into the lead. After working their way down to the 1-yard line, Devin Gardner finished the drive with a touchdown with five seconds left on the clock. Spell again punched the PAT through, getting the margin to a respectable 28-14 at the break.

From there, however, it was all downhill. Out of the intermission, the Greenies reeled off the next four scores to blow the game wide open.

The flurry got started on the first possession of the second half when Trae Mauney connected with Zack Myers on an 80-yard touchdown pass. Then, Sain got his second score of the game on an 18-yard touchdown run. Both PATs were converted as the score rested at 42-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Despite the big lead, the Greenies continued to force the issue as they continued mixing up their passing game with the combination of Simpkins and Mauney. With things progressing in the fourth quarter, Simpkins connected with Myers on a 41-yard touchdown pass. The Christ School followed that up with another 82-yard bomb from Mauney to Richards-Barker to conclude their scoring. One PAT was good while the other missed, bringing the score to 55-14.

Gardner found the end zone one final time for the season on a 13-yard touchdown run, but, at this point, the game was well-decided. After Spell drove home the PAT, the score hit its final margin of 55-21 as the Greenies celebrated their championship.

Putting an exclamation point on things, the Christ School had 551 yards on 33 plays. Their passing game accounted 432 of those yards as the Greenies connected on 14-of-17 attempts for five touchdowns. Simpkins went 12-for-14 for 270 yards and three touchdowns while Mauney was 2-for-3 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Mintz tallied one reception touchdown and one rushing touchdown while garnering 110 passing yards and 82 reception yards. Sain had 28 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

For Harrells, Gardner had another solid night, picking up 153 yards and two touchdowns. Spell had 37 yards and one touchdown. Spell also connected on three passing attempts, hitting Trent Jackson for 38 yards, Ayden Fussell for 28 yards, and Isaac Underwood for five yards.

With the loss, Harrells finishes the season as NCISAA Division II State Runners-Up with an 8-1 overall record.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]