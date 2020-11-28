Midway sweeps Spring Creek

Maranda Byrd hits the floor for a nice dig. Maranda Byrd swings at the ball for a return. Alyssa Hargrove jumps high to bump the ball back over the net.

The Midway Lady Raiders volleyball team took on fellow East Central Conference foe Spring Creek this week on the court. Donning masks as part of the new COVID-19 protocols, the Lady Raiders were victorious of their foe in six straight sets in back-to-back days to run their season record to 4-0.

The first match of the week took place at Midway High School on Monday as the Lady Raiders hosted the Lady Gators in Spivey’s Corner.

The first set was a disastrous one for Spring Creek, who netted just five points the entire set. The Lady Gators struggled to get any kind of momentum as errant-hit balls went just about everywhere except back over the net. With. It much going, Midway ran away with the opening set, 25-5.

Things got a little bit better for Spring Creek during the second set as they became at least a little more competitive. The set opened with what looked like Midway on their way to repeating the shellacking of the opening set, but – perhaps aided by some Lady Raiders miscues – the Lady Gators hung around and made things a little more interesting. All in all, though, it was another nice set win for Midway, who eventually pulled away and captured the 2-0 set lead with a 25-12 set win.

With the overall tone of the game rather monotonous, set number three mirrored that of its predecessors as errant hit after errant hit, miscommunication, and just overall poor play from Spring Creek surged the Lady Raiders to a 25-10 set win to capture the match with a 3-0 victory.

With Midway now at 3-0 on the season, the two squared off once more on Tuesday where the old adage of “same stuff, different day” fit this series nicely.

It was yet another 3-0 win for Midway, mirroring similar scores from Monday’s performance.

The Lady Raiders took wins of 25-5, 25-10, and 25-12 to uphold their undefeated mark on this young season.

Now at 4-0 on the season, Midway will have next week off before resuming the season the week after against James Kenan. With COVID restrictions, the Lady Raiders and the Lady Tigers will complete their home-and-home series on Dec. 8 and 10. James Kenan will host first on that Tuesday with Midway hosting on Thursday.

