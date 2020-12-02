Midway holds quadruple signing

Sawyer Sutton signs with UNCW, where he will be a pitcher for the Seahawks.
Dawson Wiggins signs with Ferrum College, solidifying his college pathway as a pitcher for the Panthers.
Sydney Williams signs with UNC-Pembroke, where she will serve as an outfielder for the ladies softball team.
The Midway Athletics Department recently witnessed a boom in activity as a foursome of their top athletes all signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level. The signings took place over several locations and all for different institutions as the COVID-19 Virus continues to run rampant. Signing for Midway was Dawson Wiggins, who signed as a pitcher for Ferrum College; Sydney Williams, outfielder for UNC-Pembroke; Miranda Holmes, pitcher for Barton College; and Sawyer Sutton, pitcher for UNC-Wilmington. These four seniors are hoping that athletics will continue onward as planned so that they are able to finish out their high school athletics career on a high note.
Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]