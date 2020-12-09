Wildcats take top four spots

Hobbton’s David Corbett was the top finisher in the cross country meet. Victor Lopic was second behind David Corbett for Hobbton.

Monday’s cross country meet was different than your typical Hobbton meet in years past due to COVID-19. The number of teams allowed to participate was limited to three teams, and the number of athletes per team was similarly limited. Combined, only 19 boys and girls competed (11 boys and 8 girls) on the three teams — Hobbton, Lakewood and Neuse Charter.

On the boys side, Hobbton had all four of the top four finishers, with David Corbett at 22:37 being the first to finish the boys race. He was followed by Victor Lopic at 23:17, Ruben Espino, and Hughlynn Bass. Amalia Aguilar at 29:00 was Hobbton’s first girls finisher, finishing second overall. Sabrina Brownlee of Neuse Charter was first at 26:10.

“Although the times were slow overall for everyone I was still happy how we finished place-wise,” said Hobbton coach Charles Robertson. “I didn’t expect fast times as it was one of the coldest days of the year so far and we haven’t been able to practice consistently. We’ve had athletes who have had to sit out for two weeks due to close contact COVID cases and a few cases among members of our team. At times we weren’t allowed to practice and compete at meets.

”I think we did good overall when you look at our circumstances,” Robertson stated, “and this the first time we’ve been able to compete, while some other teams have had around three meets under their belt.”