Lady Wildcats blanked at home

Freshman H. Boone gets a dig for a return in the Wildcat loss to Rosewood Monday night.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted the Rosewood Eagles in volleyball on Monday evening, continuing Carolina 1A Conference play. They came up short, losing in straight sets, 3-0.

During the first set, the score was close for much of the time. Though Rosewood led the whole game, the Lady Wildcats were close several times throughout. Hobbton ulimately fell 25-22, 25-15, and 25-13.

“In the first match, it was pretty much 1-1, 2-2, that type of thing. The difference in the second and third was a couple of times Rosewood was getting three to our one, three to our one and three to our one and that makes a difference in the final score. We couldn’t get a side out until they had scored two or three and you do that two or three times and that’s the difference in those 10 point losses,” Jones continued. “We played three freshmen most of the night. They played well. (Rodriquez, Roesch and Boone) did a good job.

“We didn’t have but seven people show up for practice last week so that’s all we played,” said Jones. “Our seniors Emily Roesch and Alexis Reed did a good job.”

The Lady Wildcats, now 1-3, didn’t have much a break in action as they hosted Neuse Charter on Tuesday night.

