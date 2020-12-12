Undefeated Midway tames Tigers

Emma Clark swipes the ball back over the net, over the head of a leaping Lady Tigers player trying to make block.

High school volleyball action continues around the county with all of Sampson’s public schools getting in games this past week. For Midway, the Lady Raiders hosted conference for James Kenan on Thursday night, concluding their home-and-home schedule with the Lady Tigers. Remaining undefeated, Midway secured the consecutive wins to improve to 6-0 on the season.

In the first set, Midway marched out to a quick 3-0 lead before the officials discovered the Lady Raiders were out of rotation. The discovery reset the match to 2-1, and thus the Lady Tigers gained some momentum. James Kenan took a 6-3 lead as the teams traded scoring spurts but Midway caught back up at 9-9. Midway then took an 11-10 and commenced to pulling away. Two timeouts down the stretch weren’t enough as the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Tigers 14-5 in the final stretch to close out with a 25-15 set win.

In the second set, Midway’s momentum juices continued to flow. They opened up the set much like they did the first (prior to the rotation error) and opened up a sizable 4-1 lead. They continued to to build on that as James Kenan one committed costly mistake after another. With the score set on 10-4, the Lady Tigers called timeout. The stoppage helped momentarily with James Kenan reeling off two quick scores to make it 10-6, but Midway quickly altered course and worked their lead back to 15-6 before a Midway serving error ended the streak.

The Lady Raiders weren’t exactly playing clean ball themselves.

Various errors throughout the game allowed the Lady Tigers to stay within striking distance with around a 7-point difference. Midway, though, got things under control in the later stages and took a 23-13 advantage, forcing yet another Kenan timeout. The timeout proved beneficial with James Kenan mounting a rally after Midway reached set point. Seemingly stuck on 24, the Lady Raiders watched the Lady Tigers reel off 4-unanswered to get to within 24-17 before calling timeout. Out of the break, the Tigers secured another point, making it 24-18 before the Lady Raiders could finally put the set away with a kill along the back line to win the set, 25-18.

Deja vu was the start of the third set as Midway kicked things off with a 5-0 run. In fact, one little speed bump stood in the way of a 10-1 score that resulted in another James Kenan timeout. Lady Tigers were plagued by unforced errors all game, but those problems escalated in the third set as the Lady Raiders drove off into the sunset. With self-inflicted wounds piling up for James Kenan, Midway, for the most part, raced away to victory in the final set, 25-11.

Midway, now 6-0 overall, is set to tangle with Clinton, but first they will enjoy a week off. The doubleheader against the Lady Horses is set for Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

