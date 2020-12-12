Clinton sweeps Wallace-Rose Hill

Clinton’s Abigail Batchler (9) feathers the ball across the net for a third set score.

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses picked up a couple wins this past week on the volleyball court. Playing their season home-and-home again Wallace-Rose Hill, the Lady Dark Horses got a pair of sweeping wins over the Lady Bulldogs to improve their record.

The first game of the week was on Tuesday at CHS. The first two sets of this game were relatively close with Clinton eking out wins of 25-17 and 25-20. The third set, however, was a little more decisive as the Lady Dark horses took a double-digit set win, 25-13. With the 3-0 win in hand, Clinton had seized their third win of the season.

Following up on Thursday, the Lady Dark Horses and the Lady Bulldogs took the court again where the results were quite similar. Overall, the sets were close, especially the second set where Clinton sneaked out the 25-21 win, but the Lady Horses secured a 3-0 set win, 25-16 in the first set and 25-17 in the third.

With the wins, Clinton is now 4-3 on the season. They are scheduled to take on East Duplin on the road on Thursday, followed by back-to-back games against Midway on Dec. 21 and 22.