King signs with Methodist December 12, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0 Accompanied by family, Clinton’s Payson King signed with Methodist University on Wednesday, inking his intentions to continue athletics as part of his collegiate pathway. King has signed to play baseball with the Monarchs. Accompanied by family, Clinton’s Payson King signed with Methodist University on Wednesday, inking his intentions to continue athletics as part of his collegiate pathway. King has signed to play baseball with the Monarchs.