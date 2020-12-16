HCA football players honored

Ethan Spell, HCA’s sophomore quarterback and kicker, was named NCISAA 1st Team All-State and All-Conference.

Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy

Senior Grice Bell was named NCISAA 1st Team All-State as well as 1st Team All-Conference. He compiled 37 tackles, four sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy

Jahiem Faison, a junior, received NCISAA All-State Honorable Mention and was 1st Team All-Conference. He had 55 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Crusaders this past season.

Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy

Trent Jackson was named NCISAA 2nd Team All-State and 1st Team All-Conference. Jackson lead the Crusaders offense with 86 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Courtesy Photo | Harrells Christian Academy

Devin Gardner, HCA’s leading running back with 1,463 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, was named Big East Player of the Year as well as NCISAA 1st Team All-State.

Courtesy Photo | Alicia Sutton

Courtesy Photo | Alicia Sutton

Courtesy Photo | Alicia Sutton

Courtesy Photo | Alicia Sutton

Courtesy Photo | Alicia Sutton