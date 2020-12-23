Union grabs first victory

P. Roesch hits the ball back to the Union players. Ariyona Spearman bumps the ball over the net. McKenzie Taylor returns a volley for Union.

Cross-county rivals Hobbton and Union met on the volleyball court Thursday for a return match in Carolina 1A Conference action. The Wildcats took home a win in their first meeting earlier in the season but this time around, it was the Lady Spartans who took home the win with a 3-1 score.

Union took the first set with a score of 25-18 before the Lady Wildcats evened the score with a second game win of 25-19.

After that, though, Union sealed games three and four with scores of 25-17 and 26-24.

“We had a moment or two in a couple of games that I was real disappointed in,” Hobbton coach Russell Jones commented. “In the third game, we were playing well and then all of a sudden, it was like you turned a light switch off. We couldn’t make a play.”

“They got five or six and got back ahead and held on and won. It was senior night and I know we have four seniors but three of the ones that played a whole lot are freshmen and sophomores. They all played hard.”

He continued, “I’m tickled to death we were competitive tonight. That’s all I can ask for even though I would have liked to have gotten a few more points and got the win.”

Since this game, the Lady Wildcats traveled to Princeton on Friday, where they suffered a 3-0 loss, bringing them to 1-7 on the season. They were to finish the 2020 home season with a makeup game against Lakewood on Monday at Hobbton Middle due to the high school gym floor being renovated during the holiday break.

“I thought our girls came into Thursday’s game very hungry for that first win,” said Union coach Blake Travers. “I thought our setting and hitting were really strong and our serving progressed throughout the match. Our seniors were able to keep the team focused after game three and a freshman stepped up and sealed it for us with five straight service points to secure the victory in game four.”

The Union win took them to 1-8 on the season with a trip to North Duplin set for this week.

