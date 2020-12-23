Lady Raiders stay perfect

Midway’s Sydney Williams sets the ball for a teammate to send it back over the net. Clinton’s Zana Barefoot gets up to for a big swing on Monday night. Blythe Jackson sends the ball toward the net, where Midway’s Makenzi Hudson is waiting for the block.

For the first time this season, Midway and Clinton tangled on the volleyball court, renewing a flourishing rivalry between the two schools. As with most rivalries, records and stat sheets matter not as the two teams locked horns in an intense grudge match. At the end of the night, after a few swings of momentum, it was Midway taking home the win, 3-1.

In the first set, Clinton triggered some early momentum and rode it for a majority of the set. An early 8-3 lead grew to as much as 17-10 before the Lady Horses simply lost their legs. Midway slowly but steadily chipped into the lead and finally tied things up at 22-22. The teams exchanged timeouts down the final stretch, but the Lady Raiders completed their comeback and seized set number one with a 25-22 win.

In set number two, the Midway scoring streak continued with the Lady Raiders laying claim to an early 2-0 advantage. Clinton, though, remained competitive and kept things fairly close. Better than that, actually, as the Lady Horses closed the disadvantage down to 9-8 before the game shifted into a back-and-forth footrace that yielded a Clinton timeout with Midway leading 13-10. After the stoppage, the wheels ran off for the Lady Horses as the Midway lead surged. The Lady Raiders closed the set out on a 12-3 run to claim set number two and a 2-0 lead, 25-13.

Everyone got a sense of deja vu in the third set when Clinton seemed to find some more momentum. Midway looked all kinds of out of sorts as the Lady Horses were enjoying a 10-3 lead that prompted a Midway timeout. That lead was stretched to 11-3 before the Lady Raiders finally stopped some of the bleeding. A flurry of Midway scores, though, wasn’t enough as Clinton kept churning. Momentum fully on their side, they hit a double-digit Lead of 16-6, forcing the Lady Raiders to exhaust another timeout. It wasn’t very beneficial as the teams exchanged scores and the lead stood at 18-8. A small Midway rally prompted a Clinton timeout, but, plagued by their own errors and solid play by the Lady Dark Horses was ultimately too much for the Lady Raiders to overcome as CHS took set three, 25-19.

Still trailing two sets to one, Clinton entered the fourth set hoping to maintain the momentum. Midway, on the other hand, showed that they were much more interested in getting this game over with. Laying claim to an early 3-0 lead, they went on to establish an 11-2 lead before the Lady Horses finally broke the streak. Suddenly facing a 10-point deficit at 13-3, Clinton reeled off three quick points to get things to a manageable 13-7 margin. That was quickly undone, though, as the Lady Raiders countered with consecutive scores of their own. Clinton finally whistled for a timeout but the score sat at 18-6. Out of the break, the teams settled more into a back and forth contest, but the Lady Raiders cruised on to victory with a 25-12 fourth set win to win the game, 3-1.

“We knew Clinton wanted to hand it to us as bad as we want to hand a loss to them,” said Midway head coach Brandy Wrench. “It’s mental from the time we hit the court. I was proud of the girls over all. We had one bad but I changed around the rotation [that set] and we played the worst that set. It started out with several serve receive errors, then we had to work extra hard to dig out the 10 point deficit hole we had dug. They fought hard at the end but couldn’t pull off winning the set.”

Wrench went on to give her team praise for playing a strong game to pick up the win.

“Maranda works hard on the back line,” she said. “I know she leaves with more bruises than anyone combined. She makes difficult plays look so easy. Rylie plays the court very well. We started her in the middle with the intentions of making our frontline the biggest we had in all rotations through the set. Our setters, Chloe and Sydney, impress me every game. They have great serves (both lead with serve points and aces) and work hard to get to every pass to make an attack out of it. It’s not easy being setter. There is a lot of pressure on them. Our girls were very aggressive on the net. Several were on the leaderboard with kills and we even had two blocks out of our setter Sydney. She was excited over them. It’s great when you have a diverse team. They can all step up and make things happen, even things not expected from them. Proud of Allison for being aggressive on the net. She led in blocks and had a save that ended up being a kill,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, Midway stands at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in league play. Clinton stands at 4-4. Both teams were right back in action against one another on Tuesday. See coverage later this week.

